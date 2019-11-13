Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Finland's Gasum boosts LNG business in Nordics with Linde deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 09:51am EST

Finnish state-owned gas company Gasum said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Linde's liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine bunkering business in Norway and Sweden.

Gasum did not disclose the value of the deal.

The assets include one LNG liquefaction plant, two LNG terminals, two LNG bunkering vessels and 48 gas filling stations. They will generate annual revenues of more than 100 million euros (£86 million), Gasum said in a statement.

The deal allows Gasum to grow further in the Nordic region and expand its product range for industrial, maritime and road transport customers that are increasing their LNG use in a move away from heavier carbon fuels.

"The acquisition of AGA's Clean Energy and Nauticor's Marine Bunkering businesses is an integral part of our growth strategy," Gasum's Chief Executive Johanna Lamminen said.

Gasum said the deal was expected to close during 2020 pending approvals from competition authorities.

(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINDE PLC 1.02% 207.83 Delayed Quote.31.86%
NORDIC GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.28 End-of-day quote.-27.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23aOil recoups losses as OPEC, U.S. Fed see robust economy
RE
10:18aWall Street slips on trade worries, Hong Kong unrest
RE
10:10aDTE ENERGY : waste-to-energy initiative wins American Biogas Council's dairy project of the year
PU
10:09aOil recoups losses as OPEC, U.S. Fed see robust economy
RE
09:54aMILES WHITE : Abbott CEO Miles White to step down next year
RE
09:51aFinland's Gasum boosts LNG business in Nordics with Linde deal
RE
09:50aUNILEVER : Investor Event 2019 - Alan Jope
PU
09:45aADM says to focus on organic growth after acquisitions
RE
09:45aFed's Powell Signals Comfort With Current Interest-Rate Stance
DJ
09:37aFed's Powell says 'sustained expansion' likely for U.S. economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
3ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Prices $30 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
4BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group