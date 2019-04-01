Finlandia Hall : Breaks Records in 2019

Finlandia Hall is having a record-breaking 2019. The building, named
as the Finnish national venue, is pleased to host several international
congresses, annual general meetings and celebrations during the spring.
The highlight of the great run will be the Presidency of the Council of
the European Union, held by Finland. Finlandia Hall has been chosen as
the sole venue for around 70 EU meetings gathered during the Presidency.
The architectonic masterpiece of legendary Alvar Aalto has proved its
status as an important asset to the vibrant city of Helsinki, the
capital of Finland.
Finlandia Hall is having a fantastic run this year. The famous center of
culture, which can also be described as the Finnish national venue, will
this year break its yearly record in revenues.
“We are heading towards a fabulous year. Our international congress
guests boost the economy of Helsinki with almost 50 million euros every
year. Guests boost the local services, like restaurants, hotels and all
kinds of shops. We are located at the very heart of beautiful Helsinki
which means that all the city center’s generous services are at hand,”
the CEO of Finlandia Hall Johanna Tolonen states.
Finlandia Hall is a premise for fun, versatility and ease. The dignified
building drawn by iconic architect Alvar Aalto hides inside wide range
of different kinds of spaces for concerts, gigs, plays, fairs,
exhibitions, congresses, and meetings. When choosing where to organize
an international event, Finlandia Hall is among the biggest assets for
Finland and its maritime capital Helsinki.
“Organizers evaluate different venues by strengths and suitability for
the event. At the moment responsibility, safety and food selection are
emphasized as criteria. These all are criteria which Finlandia Hall has
been praised for. Last summer we built probably the Happiest Media
Center in the World for the political Trump-Putin Summit. Thanks to our
highly skilled staff it was all done within less than two weeks’ notice.
As a result, the happy journalists spread the word around the world
about us,” Tolonen rejoices.
Since the Trump-Putin Summit several international event agencies have
visited Helsinki to check the Hall for their major future feasts.
Firm, fun and fantastic – Finlandia Hall
In 2019 the Finlandia Hall’s revenue will exceed 20 million euros. That
is more than the Hall has ever accomplished in a year.
Altogether, 39 international congresses will take place at the Finlandia
Hall during 2019. Their themes range from medical sciences to technology
and ecology. In June, World Circular Economy Forum will bring over 2000
opinion influencers and policymakers to Helsinki from all over the
world. World Tourism Cities Federation Fragrant Hills Tourism Summit
2019 will be arranged in September. This helps to strengthen the
position of Helsinki in global tourism industry.
The Presidency of the Council of the European Union will be held by
Finland 19/7–19/12. During that time Finlandia Hall has the privilege to
host around 70 EU meetings as the sole venue of The Presidency of the
Council.
“It is a great honour for us to become trusted to manage such an
extraordinary task. And while we are hosting the EU meetings we welcome
all the other guests also in. Our large building has every facility to
be a venue of firm, fun and fantastic, all at the same time,” Tolonen
says.
Finlandia Hall was awarded as the Best Congress / Conference /
Convention Venue at Bea World Festival 2018, which awards the best
events annually.
To be able to serve its guests comprehensively, Finlandia Hall will go
through a complete renovation during the years 2022–2024. In the future
the global events industry’s spotlight will be directed to Helsinki.
Finlandia Hall is a masterpiece by the world-renowned Finnish architect
Alvar Aalto. This makes it a popular venue for both international and
domestic events hosted in Helsinki.
Find out more: www.finlandiatalo.fi/en
