Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Finnish health boss questions WHO coronavirus testing advice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 05:25am EDT

Finland's national health authority questioned on Friday the World Health Organization's call on countries to test as many patients as possible for coronavirus, after the country ran out of testing capacity this week.

Unlike many other countries, Finland is limiting coronavirus tests to the most vulnerable groups and healthcare personnel only. The national health authority says testing people with mild symptoms would be a waste of healthcare resources.

"We don't understand the WHO's instructions for testing. We can't fully remove the disease from the world anymore. If someone claims that, they don't understand pandemics," Finland's head of health security Mika Salminen of the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare told the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

The WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday the test and trace strategy "must be the backbone of the response in every country".

Finland's visibility of the spread of the disease has weakened rapidly after it began restricting testing last week, with authorities citing lack of capacity to meet high demand.

By Thursday, only around 3,000 people had been tested for the virus in Finland, resulting in "around 400" confirmed cases, the health authority said, adding the real number of those infected could be 20 to 30 times higher.

Salminen said Finland could test around 1,500 people a day but is not using the full capacity.

"We are not doing as many tests as possible but rather when needed," Salminen said, adding the test was not a treatment.

"Those who can be sick at home, won't benefit from testing," he said.

The Finnish government said on Monday it would inject more money into testing to increase capacity.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44aDollar slows, but forex swaps signal funding pressures remain
RE
05:38aMarkets lifted as central banks, governments pour in cash
RE
05:37aKenyan shilling hammered by the impact of coronavirus
RE
05:36aMarkets lifted as central banks, governments pour in cash
RE
05:34aWorld's top debt funds lose billions in coronavirus rout
RE
05:29aS.Africa's Investec profit to drop by up to 23% as coronavirus bites
RE
05:28aSouth Africa pumps liquidity to banks to ease coronavirus stress
RE
05:27aSouth Africa's MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles
RE
05:26aOil gains as governments pile on the economic stimulus
RE
05:26aSri Lanka to impose national curfew as South Asia accelerates coronavirus battle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Airline HK Express to suspend all flight operations ..
5FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group