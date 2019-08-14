Log in
Fintech Firm OppLoans Named to Inc. 500 for Fourth Consecutive Year

08/14/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Chicago, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

OppLoans, a leading fintech company, has been named to Inc. magazine’s prestigious 2019 Inc. 500 list for the fourth year in a row. Only four companies on this year’s list, including OppLoans, have placed on the Inc. 500 at least four or more times. With a three-year annual revenue growth of 1,435%, OppLoans placed #321 on the annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., 19 spots higher than the firm placed in 2018. OppLoans has achieved rankings of #340 (2018), #219 (2017) and #445 (2016).

“Making the Inc. 500 for the first time was an honor, but to make the list four years in a row shows what a rare kind of company this is,” said OppLoans CEO Jared Kaplan. “We are growing at a historic pace but are always focused on maintaining our status as a top customer-rated lending platform. It’s our mission to provide middle-class consumers with access to the best available product and a five-star customer experience. The fantastic team that we’ve built over the past four years have all served that singular vision—to great success.”

OppLoans is an online consumer finance platform that offers fully-amortizing installment loans, providing non-prime consumers access to a fast and reliable source of credit. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm was founded in 2012 by Todd Schwartz of Schwartz Capital. Since hiring Kaplan as CEO in 2015, OppLoans has expanded its operations and customer reach to service 37 states and the District of Columbia. OppLoans is one of the top customer-rated lenders online, maintaining an average customer rating of 4.9/5 stars on Google Reviews, a rating based on nearly 7,000 reviews.

In addition to making the Inc. 500 for its fourth straight year, OppLoans was also recently named the 4th fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain’s Business Chicago and celebrated their second consecutive year as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. In 2018, Kaplan placed eighth on Glassdoor’s list of top employee-rated CEOs. OppLoans maintains an A+ rating from the BBB.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454%, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

 

About OppLoans

OppLoans is one of the highest-rated online consumer finance platforms and service providers in the industry. With simple and fast funding, total transparency and unmatched customer service, OppLoans provides non-prime borrowers a reliable source of short-term funding. For more information, please visit OppLoans.com

Wendy Serafin
OppLoans
media@opploans.com

