Fintech Pioneer Creditum Announces Major Partnership To Reshape Online Banking

Financial technology disruptors Creditum announce partnership with Argentum 47 Inc. The fintech innovators have confirmed the new partnership with the aim of reshaping global banking

GIBRALTAR, GIBRALTAR / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2018 / Creditum a disruptive financial services company based in Gibraltar, is delighted to announce that it has signed a consultancy agreement with Dubai and U.K. based Argentum 47, Inc. (ARGQ) a specialist in both retail and corporate financial services, corporate consultancy and human resources, to oversee and assist in its upcoming corporate growth, including a listing on a recognized stock exchange and assisting in the future strategy of the company, in a cash and equity deal.

Creditum offers services that include borderless multi-currency accounts, digital currencies, wallets and credit cards for both individuals and businesses. Creditum's technology provides effectively instantaneous money movements, real-time account tracking and world beating security utilizing the power of the blockchain to protect clients and merchants alike. Uniquely, Creditum treats all currencies the same, whether crypto currency or FIAT currency. It is a "first-of-its-kind" offering.

Klas Strom, Creditum Press & Media Advisor, said: "Heading into the future, we believe transparency and security is of paramount importance in bridging traditional and digital finance. Since the inception of Creditum, it has been our goal to become a publicly listed company. To achieve this goal of a listing, we have established key partnerships with world leading entities in finance, legal and accountancy. We now see Argentum 47 as the final piece in the puzzle for pursuing a listing on a major European stock exchange. In order for Creditum to deliver financial services on a global scale, we must comply with rules and regulations in several jurisdictions. Our public listing will enable us to expedite applications and secure the necessary licenses faster, reducing the time-to-market for our planned products and services. With financial technology and digital currencies both being extremely vibrant sectors of the new global economy, we see a multi-billion-dollar market for our unique 'borderless' platform. The opportunity to scale big and scale fast is almost unprecedented, but our unique business model will make it a reality."

Peter Smith, CEO of Argentum 47, Inc., said: "We are always on the lookout for outstanding young companies that have the potential to become major global players. Our attention is currently focused on those companies that offer hugely disruptive and innovative technologies. Creditum is one such company. We have been talking to the Creditum team for many months and watched the rapid growth of their technology and business. They are in a tremendous space with absolutely up-to-the-minute technology and algorithms in order to manage their innovative financial services. The potential for Creditum to become the leader in this field, within an exceptionally short period of time, is remarkable. It has a strong seasoned management team and a very specific target market. The response in the first few weeks of their offering was staggering, with some US$140 million worth of potential clients registering with Creditum, and each one providing full KYC (Know Your Client). We are very excited about working with Creditum going forwards. In our opinion, this company is a real game changer and has all the potential to be a Unicorn deal."

About Argentum 47, Inc. and Subsidiaries:

Argentum 47, Inc. ("Argentum") is a full service Financial Intermediary, Corporate Consultancy, Retails and Corporate Financial Services and Human Resources Company. Through its wholly owned foreign subsidiaries, it advises both business and retail customers with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of their financial plans. With offices in Dubai and the United Kingdom, Argentum has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential. It brings business to external capital and resources, and retail customers to a suite of secure, effective financial solutions. Furthermore, as Argentum has offices in key financial centres of the world, it is able to introduce its clients to the right financial partner without geographical constraints.

