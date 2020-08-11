Log in
Fintech South : Goes Virtual, Oct. 5 – 9, 2020

08/11/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Annual Event to Connect More Than 2,500 Global Fintech Leaders with over 60 Hours of Content

Fintech South, the Southeast’s largest event dedicated to financial innovation, announces its new virtual format taking place Oct. 5 – 9, 2020. In its third year, the conference will offer 60+ hours of interactive content from more than 250 speakers across 12 thematic tracks, covering a broad range of fintech topics. It will also include over 50 exhibitors in a full-featured virtual expo and a full week of AI-powered networking to help attendees make the right connections with industry peers.

Hosted by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), Fintech South is a global exchange of insights, innovations and trends fueling tomorrow's financial tech industry. The 2020 event will bring together senior fintech leaders from Georgia and the global fintech ecosystem, most with C-Suite roles in their organizations, including stakeholders from the payments industry, banking, wealth management, insurance, retail and commerce, government and regulatory, venture capital, startup founders, technology service providers, non-profits, and local, national and international media.

“Fintech South has grown to be one of the leading financial conferences in the country,” shares Larry Williams, CEO of TAG. “Leveraging the power of technology, we’re thrilled to host this world-class virtual summit for the leaders driving the industry through these unprecedented times. Not only will we offer interactive and engaging content, we'll also provide a venue for the fintech community to connect on a global scale."

Call for Content

Applications are currently being accepted to present at Fintech South. Presentations, panel discussions, and featured interviews will provide insights across 12 thematic tracks: AI & Machine Learning, Banking Revolution, Crypto & Blockchain, Digital Security & Transformation, Financial Health, Growing & Protecting Wealth, Identity and Privacy, Payments Innovation, Regulating Fintech, Retail and Commerce, Talent & Diversity, and The Small Business Economy. The deadline to apply is Aug. 28, 2020. The Fintech South Content Committee will evaluate proposals as they are received.

The platinum sponsor for Fintech South 2020 is Invesco. For information on sponsorships, tickets and speaking opportunities, visit www.fintechsouth.com. Early Bird Registration is open through Aug. 28, 2020. A portion of all ticket sales will support TAG-Ed.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG’s mission is to educate, promote, influence and unite Georgia’s technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace to fuel the innovation economy.

The association provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia’s technology leaders and companies; and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state’s economic climate for technology. TAG hosts over 200 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 27 professional societies. Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG’s charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG’s community website atwww.hubga.com. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/.

Georgia Fintech Website

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) has launched a new interactive website highlighting Georgia’s thriving Fintech ecosystem. The website georgiafintech.org spotlights one of Georgia’s hottest tech sectors, providing a detailed look at the more than 120 public and private organizations that comprise the Georgia FinTech community, along with detailed data on the size and scope of the economic infrastructure that makes the state’s Fintech ecosystem a global leader.


© Business Wire 2020
