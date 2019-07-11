Fintech Startup Say Establishes Partnership with Knoll, Inc (NYSE:KNL) to Drive Deeper Engagement and Transparency for All Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say® , a technology platform for open communication between companies and their shareholders, announced today a partnership with Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings, textiles and fine leathers for the workplace and home.



Say is transforming the privileged communication channel between shareholders and public issuers. It has created a first-of-its-kind platform that facilitates productive, two-way channel of communication between shareholders and companies. The Say platform offers an adaptable question-and-answer-style solution for companies to directly engage with a variety of audiences within the financial community.

“We are excited to be facilitating this channel of engagement for Knoll and their shareholders,” said Zach Hascoe, Say Co-Founder. “Knoll’s innovative brand and forward-thinking approach ties nicely into our vision for Say as we continue to reshape how companies and shareholder communicate, engage and interact.”

Knoll will open up the Say platform to its shareholders on Thursday, July 11th, ahead of the Q2 Earnings call which is currently scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25th.

Charles Rayfield, Knoll Chief Financial Officer, said “Say allows us to communicate with a broad set of shareholders, including retail investors. We are thrilled to work closely with an innovative startup like Say.”

About Say:

Say® is a technology startup connecting shareholders with investments of all sizes to the companies they own. By modernizing the regulated proxy processing system and establishing new ways for investors to exercise their shareholder rights, Say provides companies, institutional investors, analysts and broker-dealers with leverageable insights into their investor base.

About Knoll:

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, lighting, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements brands. These brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser and Muuto — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

