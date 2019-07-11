Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fintech Startup Say Establishes Partnership with Knoll, Inc (NYSE:KNL) to Drive Deeper Engagement and Transparency for All Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say®, a technology platform for open communication between companies and their shareholders, announced today a partnership with Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings, textiles and fine leathers for the workplace and home.

Say is transforming the privileged communication channel between shareholders and public issuers. It has created a first-of-its-kind platform that facilitates productive, two-way channel of communication between shareholders and companies. The Say platform offers an adaptable question-and-answer-style solution for companies to directly engage with a variety of audiences within the financial community.

“We are excited to be facilitating this channel of engagement for Knoll and their shareholders,” said Zach Hascoe, Say Co-Founder. “Knoll’s innovative brand and forward-thinking approach ties nicely into our vision for Say as we continue to reshape how companies and shareholder communicate, engage and interact.”

Knoll will open up the Say platform to its shareholders on Thursday, July 11th, ahead of the Q2 Earnings call which is currently scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25th.

Charles Rayfield, Knoll Chief Financial Officer, said “Say allows us to communicate with a broad set of shareholders, including retail investors. We are thrilled to work closely with an innovative startup like Say.”

About Say:
Say® is a technology startup connecting shareholders with investments of all sizes to the companies they own. By modernizing the regulated proxy processing system and establishing new ways for investors to exercise their shareholder rights, Say provides companies, institutional investors, analysts and broker-dealers with leverageable insights into their investor base.

About Knoll:
Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, lighting, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements brands. These brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser and Muuto — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Contact:
hello@say.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30pCANNTRUST : Voluntary Hold On Product Sales and Formation of Independent Special Committee of the Board of Directors
PR
07:26pAMAWATERWAYS : Officially Welcomes Revolutionary AmaMagna With Festive Christening Ceremony
PR
07:25pMARATHON OIL : Alena Sharp, Youngin Chun share Marathon Classic lead at 64
AQ
07:25pBLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL : Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 PDF Format (opens in new window)
PU
07:22pBOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737 : memo
RE
07:22pBOEING : reshuffles management of grounded 737 - memo
RE
07:22pBOEING : U.S. Attorney General Barr recuses himself from Boeing 737 MAX probe - Justice Department
RE
07:20pGOLD STANDARD VENTURES : Announces C$15 Million Bought Deal Financing
PU
07:15pCAPGEMINI : SAP Cloud Platform – A persona view
PU
07:13pEDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : reshuffles management of grounded 737 - memo
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : Anadarko shareholders to vote next month on Occidental deal
3SUNCOKE ENERGY INC : SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Date
4AEHR TEST SYSTEMS : AEHR TEST : to Announce Fiscal 2019 Fourth...
5RITTER PHARMACEUTICALS : July-Ritter Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Req..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About