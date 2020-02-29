Finzsoft : Interim 2020 Accounts

Posted by Default Admin on 29 February 2020
Finzsoft Solutions Limited (NZX:FIN) Reports Interim Financial Results for Half Year Ended 31 December 2019.
Finzsoft provides its half-year report and summary for the half year ended 31 December 2019, as follows:
- Six-month operating revenue of $4.76 million is a decrease on the same period last year (31 December 2018: $6.64 million).
- Net loss after tax of $682k has decreased from the same period last year (31 December 2018: $1,067k loss).
- EBITDA of -$92k has improved on the same period last year (31 December 2018: -$380k).
- Finzsoft continues to enjoy a stable and committed customer base supporting underlying, recurring license and professional service revenue.
