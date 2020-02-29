Log in
Finzsoft : Interim 2020 Accounts

02/29/2020

Posted by Default Admin on 29 February 2020

Finzsoft Solutions Limited (NZX:FIN) Reports Interim Financial Results for Half Year Ended 31 December 2019.

Finzsoft provides its half-year report and summary for the half year ended 31 December 2019, as follows:

- Six-month operating revenue of $4.76 million is a decrease on the same period last year (31 December 2018: $6.64 million).

- Net loss after tax of $682k has decreased from the same period last year (31 December 2018: $1,067k loss).

- EBITDA of -$92k has improved on the same period last year (31 December 2018: -$380k).

- Finzsoft continues to enjoy a stable and committed customer base supporting underlying, recurring license and professional service revenue.

Disclaimer

Finzsoft Solutions Limited published this content on 29 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 07:42:10 UTC
