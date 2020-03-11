Log in
Fiorano Drives Digitalization at Crédit Agricole with Flexcube Core Banking System Integration

03/11/2020 | 02:18am EDT

Fiorano Establishes a Robust and Flexible Infrastructure Connecting the Bank’s Extended Network of Channels and Partners

Fiorano Software, a leading Enterprise Integration Middleware and API Management specialist, announced today that Crédit Agricole, Egypt has implemented the Fiorano Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP) to reduce time and cost required for integrating applications with its core banking system, Flexcube, to enhance services availability and accelerate delivery of new products and services.

“Crédit Agricole opted for Fiorano to enhance its integration platform into a best-of-breed architecture model that would streamline the implementation process and provide seamless integration between all applications while providing API-based future capabilities,” says S.S. Tarak, Director – Business Development, EMEA, Fiorano Software.

The bank’s strategy was to have a new integration platform that would ensure data migration of existing parameters and business logic seamlessly. The Fiorano HIP with its unique Microservices based architecture enabled a real-time information exchange across the bank to shift its focus from non-productive maintenance plans to innovative and value-creation projects. The platform’s B2B integration capabilities created a gateway connecting the bank with its extended network of channels and external partners, providing agility and transforming the bank's business and operating models to drive revenue growth and meet customer expectations. The Fiorano platform will make the bank digital ready, with API Management integration giving it a competitive edge.

About Crédit Agricole Egypt: - Crédit Agricole Egypt is a subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole Group, one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It has become an active player in Egypt’s financial industry offering a wide range of innovative and convenient products to its clients and is committed to bringing its international expertise to the local market to serve its clients and drive sustainable development.

About Fiorano: – Fiorano Software, a Silicon Valley based Corporation is a trusted provider of hybrid integration and API technology enabling interoperability, profitability and new revenue streams, since 1995. Fiorano operates through its worldwide offices and a global network of technology partners and value-added resellers. Global companies including AT&T Wireless, Boeing, L'Oréal, NASA, Bank of Kigali, Commercial Bank of Africa, Aboitiz Power, Canadia Bank, US Coast Guard and Vodafone have deployed Fiorano to drive innovation through open, standards-based, event-driven, real-time solutions yielding unprecedented productivity.


© Business Wire 2020
