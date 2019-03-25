Fiorano Partners with Konsentus to Lower Costs and Risks Associated with PSD2 Compliance

Adds TPP Identity and Regulatory Checking to PSD2 Accelerator’s
Capabilities
Fiorano Software, a leading Enterprise Middleware, Integration and API
Management specialist, announced today that it has added Third Party
Provider (TPP) Identity & Regulatory checking services from Konsentus, a
UK based Regtech company providing live SaaS-based APIs to check TPP
identity & regulatory status, to its ready-to-deploy PSD2 platform to
provide enhanced support to Financial Institutions (FIs) working towards
PSD2 compliance.
Biju Suresh Babu, Global Open Banking lead, Fiorano comments, "Having
recently launched the Fiorano
PSD2 Accelerator, which is designed to provide FIs (ASPSPs in
PSD2 terms) with the technology required to meet PSD2 open banking
regulatory obligations as a pre-integrated bundle, we are delighted to
be able to offer our customers a unique solution to solve their specific
challenges around TPP identity and regulatory checking.”
Whilst the first major deadline passed on 14th March, whereby
FIs had to make their ASPSP interfaces available for external testing,
the next major PSD2 deadline is 14th September 2019 by when
FIs must demonstrate the effective application of all EBA Technology
mandates, including X2SA, SCA and CSC.
Brendan Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, Konsentus added, “Our
combined technology solution provides customers with a clear route to
PSD2 compliance, which is faster, cost effective and carries reduced
risks. Ultimately, our aim is to help clients fulfil their
complete PSD2 obligations with full confidence by the September deadline.”
About Konsentus:
Konsentus was established to provide consent & preference management
services to financial institutions so that they can comply with PSD2 and
open banking. Konsentus issues consent management tokens on behalf of
financial institutions through a SaaS platform.
About Fiorano:
Fiorano, a Silicon Valley based USA (California) Corporation is a
trusted provider of Digital Business Backplane and enterprise
integration middleware, high performance messaging and peer-to-peer
distributed systems, since 1995. Fiorano operates through its worldwide
offices and a global network of technology partners and value-added
resellers.
Global companies including NASA, AT&T Wireless, Federal Bank, Rabobank,
Bank of Kigali, Commercial Bank of Africa, Canadia Bank, IG Index and
the NHS have deployed Fiorano to drive innovation through open,
standards-based, event-driven, real-time solutions yielding
unprecedented productivity.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005016/en/