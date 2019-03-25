Log in
Fiorano Partners with Konsentus to Lower Costs and Risks Associated with PSD2 Compliance

03/25/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Adds TPP Identity and Regulatory Checking to PSD2 Accelerator’s Capabilities

Fiorano Software, a leading Enterprise Middleware, Integration and API Management specialist, announced today that it has added Third Party Provider (TPP) Identity & Regulatory checking services from Konsentus, a UK based Regtech company providing live SaaS-based APIs to check TPP identity & regulatory status, to its ready-to-deploy PSD2 platform to provide enhanced support to Financial Institutions (FIs) working towards PSD2 compliance.

Biju Suresh Babu, Global Open Banking lead, Fiorano comments, "Having recently launched the Fiorano PSD2 Accelerator, which is designed to provide FIs (ASPSPs in PSD2 terms) with the technology required to meet PSD2 open banking regulatory obligations as a pre-integrated bundle, we are delighted to be able to offer our customers a unique solution to solve their specific challenges around TPP identity and regulatory checking.”

Whilst the first major deadline passed on 14th March, whereby FIs had to make their ASPSP interfaces available for external testing, the next major PSD2 deadline is 14th September 2019 by when FIs must demonstrate the effective application of all EBA Technology mandates, including X2SA, SCA and CSC.

Brendan Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, Konsentus added, “Our combined technology solution provides customers with a clear route to PSD2 compliance, which is faster, cost effective and carries reduced risks. Ultimately, our aim is to help clients fulfil their complete PSD2 obligations with full confidence by the September deadline.”

About Konsentus: Konsentus was established to provide consent & preference management services to financial institutions so that they can comply with PSD2 and open banking. Konsentus issues consent management tokens on behalf of financial institutions through a SaaS platform.

About Fiorano: Fiorano, a Silicon Valley based USA (California) Corporation is a trusted provider of Digital Business Backplane and enterprise integration middleware, high performance messaging and peer-to-peer distributed systems, since 1995. Fiorano operates through its worldwide offices and a global network of technology partners and value-added resellers.

Global companies including NASA, AT&T Wireless, Federal Bank, Rabobank, Bank of Kigali, Commercial Bank of Africa, Canadia Bank, IG Index and the NHS have deployed Fiorano to drive innovation through open, standards-based, event-driven, real-time solutions yielding unprecedented productivity.


© Business Wire 2019
