Fiorano Software : Partners with Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd.

Fiorano Software, a leading provider of enterprise
integration middleware, announced today that it has partnered with
Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd., a leading Sri
Lankan IT company, to deliver business productivity solutions for the
enterprise segment.
"As a progressive Sri Lankan IT company offering cutting-edge
software applications and SI solutions to the Financial Services
Industry, we value the partnership with Fiorano as strategic and timely
to support our current initiatives of helping banks achieve Digital
Transformation in Sri Lanka. This strategic partnership will surely
provide our customers an advantage in terms of speed and reliability,"
said Sunimal Weerasooriya, Sr. Vice President – Technology, Productivity
& Innovation of Transnational Company, Singapore and Executive Director
of Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka.
With its innovative features to communicate and integrate heterogeneous
business applications and multi-vendor technology infrastructures,
Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka is confident that Fiorano has
all the necessary capabilities to address today's business productivity
and integration challenges.
"Fiorano, a leader in enterprise integration middleware, has
been actively promoting its products in Asia Pacific region. Sri Lanka
is a key market for our growth in the region and Transnational
Technology Solutions Lanka, being one of the progressive IT companies,
brings necessary edge to penetrate this market," said Rajesh Rao,
Director Business Development, Fiorano Software.
With Fiorano’s innovative integration and middleware technology added to
their end-to-end solutions range, Transnational Technology Solutions
Lanka aims to deliver higher value and best-in-class products & services
which will increase competitive advantage of its customers. Benefits of
using Fiorano Middleware Stack include ease of use, ability to create
new workflows with no programming efforts, scalability and lower TCO.
About Transnational
Group & Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka
Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka, the technology arm of
Transnational Group of Companies is in the business of providing
innovative, value-add quality logistics solutions to its customers. It
plays a significant role in supporting banking industry in the Asia
Pacific Region.
About Fiorano
Software
Founded in 1995, Fiorano has been a trusted provider of enterprise
integration middleware and high-performance messaging software
products. Global companies including L’Oréal, NASA, US Coast Guard and
Vodafone have deployed Fiorano to achieve digital transformation,
yielding unprecedented productivity.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005441/en/