Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fiorano Software : Partners with Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 03:01am CEST

Aims to deliver Business Productivity Solutions in Sri Lanka

Fiorano Software, a leading provider of enterprise integration middleware, announced today that it has partnered with Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd., a leading Sri Lankan IT company, to deliver business productivity solutions for the enterprise segment.

"As a progressive Sri Lankan IT company offering cutting-edge software applications and SI solutions to the Financial Services Industry, we value the partnership with Fiorano as strategic and timely to support our current initiatives of helping banks achieve Digital Transformation in Sri Lanka. This strategic partnership will surely provide our customers an advantage in terms of speed and reliability," said Sunimal Weerasooriya, Sr. Vice President – Technology, Productivity & Innovation of Transnational Company, Singapore and Executive Director of Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka.

With its innovative features to communicate and integrate heterogeneous business applications and multi-vendor technology infrastructures, Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka is confident that Fiorano has all the necessary capabilities to address today's business productivity and integration challenges.

"Fiorano, a leader in enterprise integration middleware, has been actively promoting its products in Asia Pacific region. Sri Lanka is a key market for our growth in the region and Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka, being one of the progressive IT companies, brings necessary edge to penetrate this market," said Rajesh Rao, Director Business Development, Fiorano Software.

With Fiorano’s innovative integration and middleware technology added to their end-to-end solutions range, Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka aims to deliver higher value and best-in-class products & services which will increase competitive advantage of its customers. Benefits of using Fiorano Middleware Stack include ease of use, ability to create new workflows with no programming efforts, scalability and lower TCO.

About Transnational Group & Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka

Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka, the technology arm of Transnational Group of Companies is in the business of providing innovative, value-add quality logistics solutions to its customers. It plays a significant role in supporting banking industry in the Asia Pacific Region.

About Fiorano Software

Founded in 1995, Fiorano has been a trusted provider of enterprise integration middleware and high-performance messaging software products. Global companies including L’Oréal, NASA, US Coast Guard and Vodafone have deployed Fiorano to achieve digital transformation, yielding unprecedented productivity.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:03aNORSK HYDRO : Alunorte to resume production at half capacity (Oct 9, 2018)
PU
04:01aOil prices steady after Iranian exports fall further
RE
04:01aINTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : IFF Opens New Flavors Plant and Naturals Lab in China; Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability and the Region
BU
04:00aIndustry Voices Serious Concerns on Single Use Plastics Proposal at British Chamber of Commerce in Brussels Debate
BU
04:00aWESTERN UNION : Collaborates with Hosei University to Simplify Tuition Payments
BU
03:55aPERRIGO : Drugmaker Perrigo Hires a New CEO -- Update
DJ
03:54aThe Press Conference for the 2018 China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo was Held in Guangzhou
PR
03:46aAir France KLM September passenger traffic rose 2.7 percent from last year
RE
03:38aCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Buffalo Field Operations
PU
03:38aNEW IN TABLEAU PREP : Cleaning improvements, database wildcard union, and PDF connector
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices steady after Iranian exports fall further
2SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. : SEATTLE GENETICS : Genmab and Seattle Genetics Announce Tisotumab Vedotin Data to Be ..
3DELTA AIR LINES : Air France KLM September passenger traffic rose 2.7 percent from last year
4PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Sale of Onshore Fields Opportunity Disclosu..
5FACEBOOK : Alphabet to shut Google+ social site after user data exposed

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.