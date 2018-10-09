Fiorano Software : Partners with Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd.

Aims to deliver Business Productivity Solutions in Sri Lanka

Fiorano Software, a leading provider of enterprise integration middleware, announced today that it has partnered with Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd., a leading Sri Lankan IT company, to deliver business productivity solutions for the enterprise segment.

"As a progressive Sri Lankan IT company offering cutting-edge software applications and SI solutions to the Financial Services Industry, we value the partnership with Fiorano as strategic and timely to support our current initiatives of helping banks achieve Digital Transformation in Sri Lanka. This strategic partnership will surely provide our customers an advantage in terms of speed and reliability," said Sunimal Weerasooriya, Sr. Vice President – Technology, Productivity & Innovation of Transnational Company, Singapore and Executive Director of Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka.

With its innovative features to communicate and integrate heterogeneous business applications and multi-vendor technology infrastructures, Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka is confident that Fiorano has all the necessary capabilities to address today's business productivity and integration challenges.

"Fiorano, a leader in enterprise integration middleware, has been actively promoting its products in Asia Pacific region. Sri Lanka is a key market for our growth in the region and Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka, being one of the progressive IT companies, brings necessary edge to penetrate this market," said Rajesh Rao, Director Business Development, Fiorano Software.

With Fiorano’s innovative integration and middleware technology added to their end-to-end solutions range, Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka aims to deliver higher value and best-in-class products & services which will increase competitive advantage of its customers. Benefits of using Fiorano Middleware Stack include ease of use, ability to create new workflows with no programming efforts, scalability and lower TCO.

About Transnational Group & Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka

Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka, the technology arm of Transnational Group of Companies is in the business of providing innovative, value-add quality logistics solutions to its customers. It plays a significant role in supporting banking industry in the Asia Pacific Region.

About Fiorano Software

Founded in 1995, Fiorano has been a trusted provider of enterprise integration middleware and high-performance messaging software products. Global companies including L’Oréal, NASA, US Coast Guard and Vodafone have deployed Fiorano to achieve digital transformation, yielding unprecedented productivity.

