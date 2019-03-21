Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fir Tree Increases Stake in JR Kyushu to 6.1% and Intends to Make Shareholder Proposals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fir Tree Partners ("Fir Tree") today filed a change report to its previously filed 'Large Shareholding' report at the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan, disclosing an increase of its beneficial ownership in Kyushu Railway Company ("JR Kyushu" or "the Company") (TSE ticker 9142) to 6.1% through common stock.

On March 19th, JR Kyushu announced its new 2019-2021 Medium-Term Business Plan (found here). Fir Tree is encouraged by some aspects of the Plan, including:

  1. A robust maintenance capital plan to ensure the continued safety of railway passengers;
  2. A reasonable growth strategy, balancing the needs of the railway system with real estate development projects;
  3. An increased dividend payout ratio and mention of an ability to repurchase shares;
  4. A focus on improved governance, including consideration of a stock compensation plan for executive officers and the appointment of outside directors;
  5. Use of low-cost debt to fund growth capital expenditures.

Aaron Stern, Managing Director and Partner at Fir Tree, said: 

"We appreciate the thoughtful capital plan, which balances the safety and sustainability of the railway with growth in the real estate segment. We also applaud management for taking some positive steps in governance, including increasing the dividend payout and considering a stock compensation program.

However, we are concerned by the lack of a concrete, significant share repurchase program, which would have corrected the inefficient capital structure and suboptimal return on equity. The 5% decline in share price after the release of the Plan reflects shareholder dissatisfaction. We believe in JR Kyushu management and trust their operational knowledge, but now is the time to address shareholder issues with more detail and action."

Fir Tree believes JR Kyushu should commit to a capital structure and act on the governance concepts discussed in the Plan, including implementing a large share repurchase program, introducing a stock compensation plan for executive officers and adding several independent industry experts to its Board of Directors.

By specifying a target capital structure which incorporates the 100 billion yen bond shelf-registration1 made by the Company in January, as well as a detailed share repurchase program, JR Kyushu can accurately identify its cost of capital and profitability targets for investors, as recommended in the Corporate Governance Code.2

Fir Tree will continue to engage in positive dialogue with the Company and intends to make shareholder proposals at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

About Fir Tree Partners

Fir Tree Partners, founded in 1994 and located in New York City (HQ) and Miami, is a value-oriented investment manager that invests on behalf of endowments, charitable and philanthropic foundations, pension funds and other institutional and private investors.  The firm has successfully applied its opportunistic approach across a wide array of asset classes, industries and geographies, including in Japan where it has been actively investing for nearly a decade.  Fir Tree Partners has adopted Japan's Stewardship Code.

1. Source: Company EDINET Filing reported on 2019.01.15
2. Source: Japan's Corporate Governance Code, Principle 5.2 "Establishing and Disclosing Business Strategies and Business Plans"

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fir-tree-increases-stake-in-jr-kyushu-to-6-1-and-intends-to-make-shareholder-proposals-300816857.html

SOURCE Fir Tree Partners


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:50pMICROSOFT : Public preview of Windows Virtual Desktop announced for IT
PU
08:38pJapan's JERA to enter hydrogen fuel business with JXTG - Nikkei
RE
08:36pKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
BU
08:35pCHINA UNITED NETWORK COMMUNICATIONS : Engineering university in Shanghai becomes first campus covered by 5G
AQ
08:35pSOHO CHINA : Developer SOHO sues bloggers over claims that its offices have bad feng shui
AQ
08:35pOIL SEARCH : Speech - Managing Director, Peter Botten, discusses responsible sustainable development in PNG
PU
08:34pBOHAI FERRY : Chinese tour sector eyes NK market
AQ
08:34pCHINA SCE : year net up 19% to RMB3.39 billion
AQ
08:34pGUOI JUNAUNSADR : GTJA year net down 32% to RMB6.71 billion
AQ
08:34pCHINA JINMAO : HSBC raises China Jinmao to HK$5.5
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.