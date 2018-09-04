Log in
Fircroft : Appoints Leonie Williams as New Board Director for Human Resources

09/04/2018

WARRINGTON, England, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fircroft, the leading technical engineering recruiter has further strengthened its board of directors with the appointment of Leonie Williams as Board Director for Human Resources. This newly created role supports the company vision in providing best in class workforce solutions to the global technical engineering industries.

A commercially focused and strategic leader, Leonie has multi-disciplinary global experience across the automotive, manufacturing, consumer, aviation and supply chain sectors.

Leonie joins Fircroft on Nov. 5 from the global airline giant, Thomas Cook where she was Human Resources Director and responsible for leading a strategic business transformation program involving over 6,000 employees. Prior to Thomas Cook, Leonie was responsible for Talent Development at the Volkswagen Group, having spent over 16 years with the luxury automotive retailer, Bentley Motors.

Recognized as one of the most prominent and forward-thinking HR leaders, Leonie has in-depth experience of leading and managing geographically diverse and multicultural businesses and her focus is to deliver a common goal and company vision through a robust HR function.

Johnathan Johnson, Fircroft's CEO, said, "Leonie's depth of international, commercial and functional experience will strengthen our position as a world-class provider of global recruitment solutions. This new role is fundamental to our business' development and growth and I am delighted Leonie is joining our Board and our team."

On the appointment, Leonie Williams commented, "This is a fantastic time to join Fircroft, a business with a rich heritage and an incredibly exciting future. With HR fully integrated into the Board team there is a great opportunity to strengthen and develop the business through high quality and effective HR solutions. I am thrilled to be joining and look forward to guiding the business to even greater success."

Media Contact

Matt Donnelly
Phone: +44 (0)1925 281 462 
Email: matthew.donnelly@fircroft.com

© PRNewswire 2018
