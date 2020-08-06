Log in
Fire Extinguisher Market Procurement Report: Fire Extinguisher Market Category Growth and Supplier Selection Criteria Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

08/06/2020 | 07:08am EDT

The global fire extinguisher market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 1 billion between 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 4.16%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005411/en/

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our fire extinguisher market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. A targeted strategic approach to fire extinguisher procurement can unlock several opportunities for buyers. Category management strategy plans need to be holistic and aimed at maximizing the value obtained from their fire extinguisher procurement.

Report scope snapshot: Fire Extinguisher Market

Market insights

  • Regional spend dynamics
  • Regional influence on global spend

Category ecosystem

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier ecosystem

Category definition

  • Category hierarchy
  • Category scope
  • Category map

About us

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for leading Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills.

Our procurement market intelligence coverage extends across critical processes of sourcing strategy planning process and helps clients achieve more than mere monetary savings. Our procurement insights are well-defined to meet the information needs of the procurement organizations and are aimed at helping category managers extract hidden values out of sourcing teams, suppliers, contracts, and processes.


© Business Wire 2020
