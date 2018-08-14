Fire & Gas Detection Systems - The Global Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2017-2026: Analysis by Technology, End-User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fire and Gas Detection System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Fire and Gas Detection System market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2017-2026.

The growth of wireless instrumentation in safety systems and reduce in the price of IR systems and manufacturers are offering IR sensors with high level of customization are some of the factors favouring the market growth.

Based on end user, the oil and gas segment is projected to have significant growth. The oil and gas industry involves tank farms, storage areas, and loading/unloading operations of oil and gas that are easily exposed to fire and explosion. Products designed to reduce risks in hazardous oil and gas applications must be certified to particular standards, and those who offer product certification are responsible for examining these products to ensure that they meet functional safety requirements.

By geography, the Middle East is the largest contributor of the oil and gas extraction and production facilities. Rising oil production and the need to stand by the rigid bodies in the region have surged the need. Oil production has improved with the raise in E&P activities and growing the risk of fire incidents.

