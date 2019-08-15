Log in
Fire at ArcelorMittal steel plant in Poland extinguished

08/15/2019 | 12:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - A worker cleans an industrial container for molten steel at the ArcelorMittal steel mill in Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal said a fire that broke out at its steel plant in the Polish city of Krakow on Thursday has been extinguished but the blast furnace would be shut down for two to three days to check for damage.

No one was hurt in the fire, the company added.

"The conveyor transporting coke to the blast furnace caught fire," ArcelorMittal spokeswoman Sylwia Winiarek said earlier on Thursday after the fire broke out.

"We are preparing the blast furnace for an outage for security reasons that would last for two-three days. It will be necessary to inspect the installation and check if it is safe."

She added it was too early to estimate the damage or the impact on production.

The plant produces around 1.5 million tonnes of steel a year.

ArcelorMittal had said in May that it would shut the Krakow plant in September for some time, affecting 1,200 workers, due to rising carbon emission costs and surging power prices. In July the company had decided to postpone the temporary shutdown after protests by workers.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Susan Fenton)
