Aug 28 (Reuters) - A chlorine chemical fire that erupted on Thursday, triggering shelter-in-place-orders and closing roadways in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, has been brought under control, the owner said on Friday.

KIK Custom Products said the site is secured and emergency responders remain on the ground. The business manufactures chlorine-based products for home cleaning and swimming pools, according to its website.