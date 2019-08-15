Fire put out at Indonesia Pertamina's Balikpapan refinery

The fire was put out after 3 hours and an investigation will be carried out into its cause, company official Heppy Wulansari said, adding that the refinery remained operational.

Earlier in the day, Wulansari told Metro TV that one of the units at the 260,000 barrel per day capacity Balikpapan plant had been shut due to the fire. The plant supplies fuel to eastern Indonesia.

A Pertamina spokeswoman told reporters there had been no casualties.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Richard Pullin)