Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fire service attending to more non-fire incidents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:24pm EDT

In 2019, the fire service received more than 122 thousand requests for emergency assistance, 3.3 percent less than in the previous year. As part of the reported incidents were dealt with by the control room, the fire service was called out 71 thousand times; this is 2 percent less than in the previous year, but 21 percent (12.5 thousand) more relative to 2014.

Rescue services take up an increasingly large share in the activities of The Netherlands Fire Service. In 2014, just under 40 percent of the call-outs were related to non-fire incidents, versus nearly 50 percent in 2019.

More call-outs for health emergencies or accidents

Over the past few years, the fire service has attended to cases with people becoming unwell or when CPR was needed. In 2014, the fire service was called out 7.3 thousand times to attend to health emergencies, as against 14.5 thousand times last year.

More and more call-outs were accident-related. In 2014, the fire service received slightly over 9.4 thousand accident-related alarms; this number had gone up to 12.6 thousand (+34 percent) five years later.

Emergency assistance is provided not only during accidents on the road and railways but also accidents in and around the home.

More alarms in the event of storm damage or flooding

In recent years, the fire service has attended to more incidents in the living environment of people, including storm damage or flooding. A peak year was 2015, when a storm raged over the Netherlands in July.

In 2019, the fire service was called out in more than 17 thousand cases, representing a 66-percent increase on 2014.

Services to citizens playing a larger role in recent years

Aside from more and more call-outs involving accidents, acute health problems or flooding, fire brigades are increasingly providing rescue services. Examples include rescuing people trapped in lifts, rescuing animals from trees or ditches, or effecting entry/exit incidents. Last year, the number of alarms in this category was 10.6 percent higher than in 2014.

Fewer fire call-outs due to automatic fire alarm systems

The number of fire alarms received by the fire service has shown a downward trend in recent years. In 2019, this number stood at more than 115 thousand, 2 percent down on the previous year. Nearly two-thirds (72 thousand) of these incidents resulted in actual call-outs; this is 5 percent less than in 2018.

56.4 percent of the fire alarms originate from automatic fire alarm systems. Last year, over half of these automatic alarms were already dealt with by the control room operators themselves. This resulted in around 30 thousand alarms raised at the fire stations, i.e. a 42-percent drop relative to 2014. Last year was the fifth consecutive year of decline.

In 2019, the number of fire incidents reported by phone dropped slightly to around 50 thousand, relative to one year previously. 8.6 thousand incidents were handled by the control room while nearly 42 thousand resulted in an actual call-out.

Slight drop in response times

In 2019, the fire service had a slightly shorter average response time than in 2018. On average, it took 7.8 minutes before the firefighters arrived at the scene, i.e. 0.1 minute (6 seconds) faster than in 2018. Both the average turnout time and driving time were slightly shorter, while the average alarm time was slightly longer.

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 19:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:52pU.S. airlines see distant recovery as coronoavirus hits travel
RE
03:49pINSIGNIA IN : MN Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:49pFourth Quarter PC Monitor Shipments Hit a Five-Year High, But Demand Expected To Slow in 2020, According to IDC
BU
03:48pMAGNITUDE MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - MML.P
AQ
03:46pClosely watched opioid trial in New York postponed due to coronavirus
RE
03:46pTHE LATEST : Albania closes schools, gyms amid virus concerns
AQ
03:46pTILRAY : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
PR
03:45pRick DeLuca Joins EXIT Realty Corp. International to Lead West Coast Growth
GL
03:44pRENN FUND : SEC Filing (N-CSR)
PU
03:42pVIRACOR EUROFINS : Launches Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test with Same Day Results (12-18 Hours)
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : China urges Tesla to keep products consistent as buyers complain about computers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group