FireMon Details Recipe for Today's Businesses in New Video: Automation, Complete Network Visibility and Reduced Complexity at Scale

FireMon,
a global leader in network security policy management, presents, “The
Climb,” a new corporate video to demonstrate the network security
challenges of hybrid enterprises. The video shows how the FireMon
network security policy management portfolio helps organizations meet
these challenges through automation, network visibility and reduced
complexity at scale. FireMon will debut the video from Booth #908 at
Ignite ’19 USA, which opens today in Austin. Attendees at Infosecurity
Europe in London can also view “The Climb” beginning June 4 at Booth
#M125.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005671/en/
Hero standing still as the crowd moves around represents the primary challenge security pros face today: speed. (Photo: Business Wire)
The capital of technology policy, innovation and ideas, San Jose City
Hall in California, is the backdrop for “The Climb,” a metaphor of the
challenges that security professionals face. The security professional
featured tackles the challenge of managing a complex and heterogeneous
hybrid enterprise, symbolized by the terrain he navigates. As our hero
deftly negotiates his way, he begins to see his path clearly. A
difficult and hazardous climb, he reaches the vantage point quickly and
efficiently.
“Security operations have evolved from checking a box on the compliance
checklist, to an enabler of sophisticated, automated workflows, helping
enterprises accomplish both the innovation and security that are
critical to their business,” said Chief Product Officer, Don Closser,
FireMon. “This video provides a view into what hybrid network security
policy management entails. FireMon is the smart companion to help
navigate the increasing challenges of security policy management so
enterprises can take advantage of opportunities for growth and
competitive differentiation.”
Check out “The Climb” here: https://youtu.be/ga1leo8ecRw
