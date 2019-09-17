FireMon : Sets a New Standard for Security Process Automation to Drive Revenue and Reduce Network Security Risk

FireMon sets the stage to help customers now achieve what they thought was not possible. Today, FireMon announces a unique approach to security process automation designed to take the traditional market for Network Security Policy Management (NSPM) solutions to the next level.

As innovation drives business revenue, security leaders are forced to choose between secure practices and enabling innovation, despite potential risks. FireMon rejects the tradeoff between business priorities and protecting the organization. Customers should be able to innovate in a secure manner without sacrificing either variable.

“In listening to our customers and to business leaders around the globe, we’ve found consistently that they struggle with protecting the brands they represent and driving revenue simultaneously. Notwithstanding, protecting customer information is equally important,” said FireMon President & CEO, Satin H. Mirchandani. “At FireMon, we place security in the innovation driver’s seat. Now businesses can be confident in their ability reduce security risk and achieve business agility. Just as FireMon set the standard for network security policy management in its infancy, with this fundamental change in how enterprises apply automation, we are set to help them overcome the challenges they face today and into the future.”

FireMon is doing things differently.

FireMon is the only leading policy management construct to automation that enterprise security teams can adopt to address the most pressing business needs, including:

The ability to keep up with the dynamic demands of their agile/DevOps customers;

Reducing errors by standardizing more areas of their security; and

Ensuring the security change process is more efficient by standardizing workflows, saving OpEx by decreasing manual touch and reducing the bottlenecks of traditional change processes.

FireMon offers two parallel elements of enterprise security automation that map to the breadth and complexity of the network environment, while offering a path to reduce the cost of security operations and compliance:

One element is security automation driven by standard processes, templatized security and golden rules, all of which persist even as the underlying network infrastructure changes in real time;

The other element is manual workflows for exception management.

Both elements are necessary, since standards should be automated to the greatest extent practical and should persist as the underlying network evolves, and exceptions will always exist.

The adoption of cloud, micro-segmentation and virtual platforms, plus demand from DevOps, are coming of age and creating powerful efficiencies. These changes will increase activity levels to a point that enterprises will be driven towards full automation but will always need a workflow-based approach for exception management. Therefore, a complete security automation solution needs to include both approaches.

FireMon Automation Resources

Note to Editors: FireMon outlined its automation capabilities in a separate announcement released today, “FireMon Automation Unlocks Agility, Drives Untapped Business Potential for Digital Transformation Initiatives in Hybrid Environments.”

About FireMon

FireMon is the #1 security automation solution for hybrid cloud enterprises. FireMon delivers persistent network security for multi-cloud environments through a powerful fusion of real-time asset visibility, compliance and automation. Since creating the first-ever network security policy management solution, FireMon has delivered command and control over complex network security infrastructures for more than 1,700 customers located in nearly 70 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.firemon.com. FireMon is on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

