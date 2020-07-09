Firedome : Welcomes Cybersecurity Industry Pioneer Alex Ionescu to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firedome , provider of an advanced privacy, cybersecurity and insights platform tailor-made for IoT device brands, today announced that Alex Ionescu, VP of Endpoint Engineering at CrowdStrike, has joined their Advisory Board. Alex brings 2 decades of endpoint security expertise and is a world-class security architect and consultant expert in low-level system software, kernel development, security training, and reverse engineering.

"We are very excited to have Alex join our Advisory Board at Firedome. Alex's unique expertise and game-changing research and publications built the foundation for endpoint security best practices and we are eager to welcome his perspective for the IoT security challenges we're leading the charge to resolve at Firedome," said Moti Shkolnik, Firedome Co-founder and CEO.

About Alex Ionecsu

Alex Ionescu is VP of Endpoint Engineering at CrowdStrike, Inc., where he started as the Founding Chief Architect in 2011. Alex is a world-class security architect and consultant expert in low-level system software, kernel development, security training, and reverse engineering. He is coauthor of the last 3 editions of the Windows Internals series. During the last two decades, his work led to the fixing of dozens of critical kernel vulnerabilities in Windows. Previously, Alex was the lead kernel developer for ReactOS, an open source Windows clone written from scratch, for which he wrote most of the Windows NT-based subsystems. During his studies in Computer Science, Alex worked at Apple on the iOS kernel, boot loader, and drivers on the original core platform team behind the iPhone, iPad and AppleTV. Alex is also the founder of Winsider Seminars & Solutions Inc., a company that specializes in low- level system software, reverse engineering and security training for various institutions.

"I greatly look forward to partnering with the stellar team at Firedome and strongly believe the platform is perfectly suited to provide IoT Product Managers with the ultimate combination of proactive security and actionable insights to address the chief concerns of IoT buyers in the market."

About Firedome

Firedome is an IoT privacy, security and insights platform that helps IoT device brands grow revenue by resolving top consumer privacy and security concerns. We offer cyber protection, actionable marketing insights and activation tools to help brands acquire certifications (e.g. UL) and market them to promote superior security at the point of sale.

Firedome has offices in New York, Tel Aviv and Minsk and is funded by top NYC VCs, Two Sigma Ventures and WTC Ventures. For more information please visit www.firedome.io .

Media Contact:

Sharon Mirsky

press@firedome.io

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firedome-welcomes-cybersecurity-industry-pioneer-alex-ionescu-to-advisory-board-301090931.html

SOURCE Firedome