Firefighters make progress against Maria fire

11/02/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

Authorities let some evacuated residents return home on Saturday as firefighters began to get the upper hand on the Maria fire that erupted in the Southern California farming region on Thursday.

Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen:

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) VENTURA COUNTY FIRE CHIEF MAK LORENZEN, SAYING:

"We are finding that the winds are starting to change, and that presents its own challenges all by itself."

Firefighters scrambled to protect tens of millions of dollars worth of citrus and avocado crops in harm's way, as well as oil industry infrastructure.

The fire began near the community of Santa Paula, about 70 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and has since charred 9,400 acres of land.

It was started after fierce Santa Ana desert gusts howled across much of Southern California

With several other blazes in the state mainly under control, the Maria fire which was 20% contained on Saturday, is the most pressing emergency facing California firefighters

At the height of the blaze, more than 10,000 people were under evacuation orders.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials said the state's largest blaze, the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County north of San Francisco, was 72% contained on Saturday after burning nearly 80,000 acres and destroying more than 370 structures since it started on October 23rd.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.04% 61.65 Delayed Quote.8.46%
WTI 3.66% 56.06 Delayed Quote.19.07%
