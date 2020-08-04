Firefly Resources : 04/08/2020 - Ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder

605 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme Firefly Resources Limited ACN/ARSN 118 522 124 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Thomas Henderson - Tisia Nominees Pty Ltd & Thomas Joseph Henderson ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Tisia Nominees Pty Ltd - 008 919 346

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 04 / 08 / 2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 07 / 10 / 2019 The previous notice was dated 07 / 10 / 2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose relevant Nature of Consideration given in Class (6) and Person's voted change interest changed change (4) relation to change (5) number of securities affected affected 04/08/20 Tisia Nominees Pty Ltd Acquisition Script for script 4,850,000 2.2% acquisition 04/08/20 Tisia Nominees Pty Ltd Dilution NA 2,124,906 1% 04/08/20 Thomas Joseph Henderson Dilution NA 2,957,910 1.3% TOTAL 9,932,816 4.5%

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association NA NA

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Tisia Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box 183, Cottesloe WA 6911 Thomas Joseph Henderson PO Box 183, Cottesloe WA 6911

