Firefly Resources : 04/08/2020 - Update - Proposed Issue of Securities - FFR

Entity name
FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday August 4, 2020
Reason for update to a previous announcement
The Company obtained shareholder approval for the issue of 43,333,334 placement shares and 1,666,667 remuneration shares to Mr Mike Edwards, the non-executive Chairman of the Company.
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
84118522124
1.3
ASX issuer code
FFR
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
The Company obtained shareholder approval for the issue of 43,333,334 placement shares and 1,666,667 remuneration shares to Mr Mike Edwards, the non-executive Chairman of the Company.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Wednesday June 24, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday August 4, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
+Security holder approval
Thursday July 30, 2020
actual?
Actual
-
Approval received/condition met?
Yes
Comments
Refer ASX Announcement dated 30 July 2020.
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
FFR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
45,000,001
Reason for the update of 'Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued
Shareholders approved the issue of an additional 1,666,667 shares to Mr Mike Edwards, a director of the Company, at the General Meeting held on 30 July 2020.
Offer price details
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Tuesday August 4, 2020
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
Thursday July 30, 2020
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes
7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd
7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
Capital raising fee of 6% of the total amount raised pursuant to the Additional Placement. Argonaut has not been appointed as lead manager of the Vendor Placement.
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
N/A
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
Refer ASX announcement dated 24 June 2020 and Notice of General Meeting dated 30 June 2020.
Disclaimer
Firefly Resources Limited published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 03:11:12 UTC