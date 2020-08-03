Firefly Resources : 04/08/2020 - Update - Proposed Issue of Securities - FFR

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

The Company obtained shareholder approval for the issue of 43,333,334 placement shares and 1,666,667 remuneration shares to Mr Mike Edwards, the non-executive Chairman of the Company.

A placement or other type of issue

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

Shareholders approved the issue of an additional 1,666,667 shares to Mr Mike Edwards, a director of the Company, at the General Meeting held on 30 July 2020.

Yes

Tuesday August 4, 2020

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

Thursday July 30, 2020

Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd

Capital raising fee of 6% of the total amount raised pursuant to the Additional Placement. Argonaut has not been appointed as lead manager of the Vendor Placement.