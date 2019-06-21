NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Jennifer Edwards

Phone: 770-929-4299

Fax: 770-929-4244E-Mail: jennifer.edwards@conyersga.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Fireworks Return to Olde Town Conyers: Red, White & Boom on July 3, 2019

(Conyers, GA-June 21, 2019) The city of Conyers and Rockdale County governments are partnering to bring back Independence Day fireworks to the heart of Olde Town Conyers in Red, White and Boom presented by Piedmont Rockdale Hospital on Wednesday, July 3, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

'Bringing a fireworks celebration back to Olde Town after 16 years has long been a dream of mine to celebrate the close-knit community that is Conyers and Rockdale County. We look forward to welcoming our citizens for an evening of music, food, and fun for all ages,' said Mayor Vince Evans.

Bank Street will be closed to through-traffic and parking on Wednesday, July 3 in anticipation of the set-up of the event that day. The main stage on Bank Street will feature the Fly Betty Band and local artists beginning at 7 p.m. Food trucks including Rio's Italian Ice, Chick-Fil-A, Triple Jay's Pizza, Sunshine Alchemy (specializing in vegan dishes), and South of Philly (cheesesteaks) will stage off of Bank Street. Children's activities will be in the lower tier of the city's Main Street parking lot to include pay-to-play bounce houses, a climbing wall, video game trailer, and face painting. A secondary stage at the Olde Town Pavilion (dubbed the Patriotic Pavilion for Red, White and Boom) at Randal S. Mills City Center Park will feature local favorite, the Tiger Bragg Band. Olde Town restaurant Tin Plate is hosting a beer garden at the Patriotic Pavilion where patrons pay a nominal fee to sample beers from Eagle Rock Distributing Company.

Citizens are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets to enjoy an evening of patriotic festivities in Olde Town Conyers. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The inaugural Red, White and Boom would not be possible without presenting sponsor Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. Sparkling White Level Sponsors include Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson and the Citizen Newspapers. Patriotic Blue Sponsors include About Magazines, AccuGrafix, Custom Embroidery, KBCN, and Rockdale Channel 23. Celebrate Community Corporate Sponsors include: Alert Properties, The Celtic Tavern, Conyers Animal Hospital, Corner Market, Eastmore Development, KJ Insurance, Pinnacle Bank, The Pointe Bar, and the Whistle Post Tavern.

'The inaugural Red, White and Boom is a wonderful opportunity for city and county governments to collaborate on a memorable event for our community,' said Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt.

Roads in the immediate area of the festivities will close at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. Pine Street (between Milstead Avenue and Pine Log Road), Main Street (at Milstead Avenue south to Main Street parking lot), Center Street, Court Street, and Commercial Street will all be closed to through-traffic by Conyers Police.

'We are prepared to welcome everyone to Olde Town Conyers for the patriotic festivities and ask that the public exercise patience and caution due to limited parking when arriving for the event and safety at the conclusion of the event,' said Chief of Police Gene Wilson.

Parking lots that front Milstead Avenue at the Rockdale County Courthouse will not be available to the public for parking or spectating as it is in close proximity to the fireworks launch area and only authorized personnel are permitted in the area. Parking is encouraged throughout Olde Town in church parking lots, city parking lots, etc.

A complimentary shuttle service will run between the hours of 6 p.m.-11 p.m. on July 3 from two parking areas: the Rockdale County Government Annex at 1400 Parker Road and Rockdale Career Academy at 1064 Culpepper Drive.

Shuttles will transport those attending the event to a convenient drop-off point in Olde Town Conyers and provide return transport to the lots off of Parker Road.

In the event of severe inclement weather on July 3, the public is encouraged to stay tuned to the city and county social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates on whether the event will be rescheduled. If postponed on July 3, only the fireworks portion of the Red, White and Boom event will take place on Saturday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Prior to Red, White and Boom, the city will host the Celebrate Community Parade on Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m. Residents are invited to participate in the parade in the historic residential district of Olde Town Conyers. Those participating should arrive with decorated wagons, bicycles and golf carts (no cars or trucks allowed) in the parking lot of Conyers First United Methodist Church at 921 North Main Street prior to the start of the parade. Prizes to the best decorated and most patriotic in several categories will be awarded at the conclusion of the parade.

For more information on the Red, White and Boom, Celebrate Community Parade and other events, visit conyersga.com and follow the city's social media channels.

###