Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Firm backed by Italy's Gruppo San Donato could make offer for NMC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 03:55am EST
FILE PHOTO: NMC Specialty Hospital, part of NMC Healthcare group which listed in London Stock Exchange, is seen in Al Nahda area of Dubai

GKSD Investment Holding confirmed on Tuesday that it could make an offer to buy NMC Health, a day after the London-listed healthcare group revealed approaches from two private equity groups.

GKSD, an investment vehicle backed by sponsors of Italy's private hospital chain Gruppo San Donato (GSD), said it was in the preliminary stages of considering an offer for NMC.

GKSD is being advised by GK Investment, which made the approach to NMC on its behalf, the firm said. Rothschild & Co and Goldman Sachs are also acting as advisers.

GSD, founded https://www.gsdinternational.com/our-story.html in 1957, operates research hospitals, general hospitals and clinics in 44 locations across Italy and calls itself the country's largest private hospital group.

The announcement sent shares in UAE-based NMC as much as 10% lower before they recouped some losses to trade down 1% at 914 pence as of 0839 GMT.

The company's shares closed 32% higher on Monday after it said KKR and GK had approached it, giving the stock a boost after falling sharply following queries by Muddy Waters last year over its financial statements.

U.S.-based KKR had declined to comment on NMC's statement on Monday.

Lugano, Switzerland-based GK, focuses on investments primarily in Africa and the Middle East across multiple sectors. Historically, it has invested in oil service assets in Italy and the Middle East, its website http://www.gkinvest.com/en shows.

Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nmc-health-m-a-exclusive/exclusive-two-groups-one-backed-by-chinas-fosun-bid-for-nmc-health-stake-sources-idUSKCN1VB20R last year that NMC was also the target of two groups, one backed by China's Fosun, looking to buy a 40% stake in it.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.17% 525.44 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.07% 4.0055 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.27% 237.36 Delayed Quote.3.51%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.84% 33.6 Delayed Quote.15.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.97% 53.94 Delayed Quote.-16.52%
NMC HEALTH PLC -3.97% 893.8 Delayed Quote.-47.58%
ROTHSCHILD & CO 0.80% 25.35 Real-time Quote.-1.76%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.42% 163.58 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.02% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 0.60% 50.13 Delayed Quote.-16.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:06aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Gas Transportation Network Code Key to Growing Gas Market - Govt
AQ
04:06aBANK WINDHOEK : Wins Top Corporate Bank Accolade
AQ
04:03aSABIC SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : launches at MD&M west 2020 new LNP™ ELCRES™ CRX PC copolymers that can resist stress cracking in devices exposed to aggressive healthcare disinfectants
PU
04:03aNumber of new passenger car registrations decreased by 9.1% in January 2020
PU
04:03aCRAMO PLC : Managers' transactions
PU
04:03aNASDAQ : Ekstraordinære indfrielser (CK93)
PU
04:03aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
PU
04:01aEFFNETPLATTFORMEN PUBL : SBB to arrange Capital Markets Day on 13 May 2020 in Stockholm
AQ
04:01aARDAGH S A : Carbon Disclosure Project awards Ardagh
PR
04:01aGlobal Tissue Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 | Technological Advances in Tissue Diagnostic Techniques to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
4TUI : TUI AG: 1st Quarter Results
5TUI says strong holiday demand helps to offset MAX grounding cost

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group