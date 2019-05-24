First 5 California : Commends Legislature for Prioritizing Children and Families in Budget Package

First 5 California applauds California’s legislative leadership for moving forward a Budget Conversation that provides focus and prioritizes California’s children and families.

“We are very grateful that California’s leadership has put children and families first by moving forward on a comprehensive Budget,” said Camille Maben, Executive Director of First 5 California. “Senate and Assembly leadership have taken our state’s continuing prosperity to invest in the long-term impact of early childhood education and family support on our state’s shared future.”

The specific policy and funding details in both houses differ slightly but are strong additions to the crucial groundwork laid by Governor Newsom in his inaugural budget proposal.

Both the Senate and Assembly Budgets include robust investments in child care, including the Governor’s promised first step toward universal preschool. The Assembly Budget goes even further and adopts a crucial policy that will establish a single, regionalized reimbursement rate throughout the state for child care and preschool services, expands educational opportunities and professional development for the early childhood education (ECE) workforce via AB 324 (Aguiar-Curry), funds program facilities in alignment with AB 452 (Mullin), and puts a down-payment on early education data and local governance infrastructure.

Studies have clearly established that children receiving high-quality care in properly supported settings with qualified early childhood education and care staff provides a robust start for children and families that improves education and health outcomes and prevents the achievement gap. Further, these supports provide multi-generational benefits that have a compounded return on investment and improve parent education and career outcomes.

“We applaud and support our forward-thinking Administration and our Legislature that place high-value on the health and well-being of some of our most vulnerable populations. Together, we will continue to create a bright future for all our youngest Californians,” added Ms. Maben.

