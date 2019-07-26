First 5 California : State Commission Approves $103 Million for IMPACT 2020 to Improve the Quality of Early Learning and Care

On July 25, 2019, the First 5 California Commission approved $103 million for IMPACT 2020, a renewed commitment to the innovative First 5 IMPACT (Improve and Maximize Programs so All Children Thrive) approach, which partners First 5 California and local First 5 county commissions with the state’s Quality Counts California (QCC) system.

QCC is the state’s professional development and support system for early learning and care professionals and was developed to increase children’s access to high-quality early learning and care programs.

“The Commission’s investment in IMPACT 2020 is an investment in the heart of California’s child care system—our children and our teachers,” said Camille Maben, Executive Director of First 5 California. “The early brain science behind our Talk. Read. Sing.® campaign now proves what our hearts have always known—high-quality interactions and care between providers and children shape strong futures for us all.”

As First 5 California’s five-year, $190 million investment in First 5 IMPACT sunsets in June 2020, First 5 California requested the Commission make a catalytic and transitional investment in IMPACT 2020 to achieve the following goals:

Strengthen Adult-child Interactions

Engage Parents and Families

Expand Access to Quality Childcare for our Most Vulnerable Children and Providers

Support Workforce and Ensure Data-driven Continuous Quality Improvement

Implement Sustainable Systems at Scale

The First 5 California Commission hopes IMPACT 2020 will meet the commitment of the Newsom Administration and legislative leadership to expand high-quality early learning and care experiences, while building on and strengthening collaborative partnerships with other state agencies.

IMPACT 2020 will operate for three fiscal years, 2020–21 through 2022–23. This timeframe will serve as a transitional period for First 5 California and First 5 county commissions as the state’s role in quality improvement and workforce support grows, and the Governor’s master plan for early learning and care takes place.

To find out more about California’s early learning and care system, visit www.qualitycountsca.net.

