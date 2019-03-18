First 5 California : Welcomes Jackie B. Majors to Commission

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed Jackie B. Majors, Chief
Executive Officer of Crystal Stairs, Inc., to the California Children
and Families Commission (First 5 California).
For more than 25 years, Ms. Majors has worked diligently, advancing
quality early care and education (ECE) as an educator-businessperson.
“Jackie Majors is a dedicated early care and education expert who will
bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Commission,” said
Camille Maben, First 5 California Executive Director.
“There is an ongoing need to enhance the ECE system by improving child
care standards and to provide more opportunity and professional
development across the early learning spectrum,” said Ms. Majors. “I
look forward to joining my fellow commissioners and the opportunity to
apply my extensive experience, background, and education on behalf of
children and families in California. It’s an honor.”
Ms. Majors will join the Commission at their April 25, 2019, meeting in
Irvine, CA.
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed
Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for
children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and
resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and
caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five
years – to help California kids receive the best possible start in life
and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
