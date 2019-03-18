Log in
First 5 California : Welcomes Jackie B. Majors to Commission

03/18/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon has appointed Jackie B. Majors, Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Stairs, Inc., to the California Children and Families Commission (First 5 California).

For more than 25 years, Ms. Majors has worked diligently, advancing quality early care and education (ECE) as an educator-businessperson.

“Jackie Majors is a dedicated early care and education expert who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Commission,” said Camille Maben, First 5 California Executive Director.

“There is an ongoing need to enhance the ECE system by improving child care standards and to provide more opportunity and professional development across the early learning spectrum,” said Ms. Majors. “I look forward to joining my fellow commissioners and the opportunity to apply my extensive experience, background, and education on behalf of children and families in California. It’s an honor.”

Ms. Majors will join the Commission at their April 25, 2019, meeting in Irvine, CA.

First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years – to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.


© Business Wire 2019
