First 5 California :'s Statement on the Legislature's Passage of the State Budget

Camille Maben, Executive Director of First 5 California, released the
following statement today upon the Legislature’s passage of the 2019–20
State Budget:
“With the passage of the State Budget, today marks a new chapter for
California that recognizes the increasing needs of our young children
and their families in order to thrive and succeed in our schools and
communities. First 5 California applauds the comprehensive vision
Governor Newsom endorsed and our Legislative leaders have adopted:
-
Crucial expansion of child care services and infrastructure, including
over 30,000 additional children served and almost a half-billion
dollars in long-term facilities, data, planning, and workforce support.
-
Incentive funds for schools to promote full-day kindergarten for all
students.
-
A two-week expansion to Paid Family Leave, making California a
national leader with a total of five and one-half (5 ½) months of
leave for each newborn’s family.
-
Increased funding for home visiting programs targeted to support
California’s most vulnerable families and includes vital services such
as parent coaching and prenatal counseling in key early years of their
newborn’s life.
-
Sales tax exemptions for diapers.
-
Support for pediatricians in the early identification of children’s
special needs.
-
Increased take-home pay for working families through the California
Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC).
Together, these tools for young children and their families will help
every California parent succeed in our most important job—preparing
California’s future generations for prosperity.”
About First 5 California
First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed
Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for
children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and
resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and
caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five
years – to help California kids receive the best possible start in life
and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005814/en/