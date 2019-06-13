First 5 California :'s Statement on the Legislature's Passage of the State Budget

Camille Maben, Executive Director of First 5 California, released the following statement today upon the Legislature’s passage of the 2019–20 State Budget:

“With the passage of the State Budget, today marks a new chapter for California that recognizes the increasing needs of our young children and their families in order to thrive and succeed in our schools and communities. First 5 California applauds the comprehensive vision Governor Newsom endorsed and our Legislative leaders have adopted:

Crucial expansion of child care services and infrastructure, including over 30,000 additional children served and almost a half-billion dollars in long-term facilities, data, planning, and workforce support.

Incentive funds for schools to promote full-day kindergarten for all students.

A two-week expansion to Paid Family Leave, making California a national leader with a total of five and one-half (5 ½) months of leave for each newborn’s family.

Increased funding for home visiting programs targeted to support California’s most vulnerable families and includes vital services such as parent coaching and prenatal counseling in key early years of their newborn’s life.

Sales tax exemptions for diapers.

Support for pediatricians in the early identification of children’s special needs.

Increased take-home pay for working families through the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC).

Together, these tools for young children and their families will help every California parent succeed in our most important job—preparing California’s future generations for prosperity.”

About First 5 California

First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years – to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.

