Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

First Abu Dhabi Bank to restart talks on Bank Audi's Egypt unit -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 07:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask walks near a closed branch of Bank Audi in Sidon

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) plans to restart talks to buy the Egyptian business of Lebanon's Bank Audi, two sources familiar with the matter said.

FAB, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, will have an internal meeting this week to decide on a way to resume negotiations and put in a final bid, said one of the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

A second source said FAB planned to restart negotiations within two weeks.

FAB declined to comment. A spokesperson for Bank Audi said it had not been contacted by FAB regarding the matter.

FAB put talks on hold in May due to difficult market conditions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source familiar with the matter said then that the deal was worth around $700 million..

Gulf lenders are keen to expand their market share in Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country. Some Lebanese lenders are trying to sell assets to fulfil a requirement from Lebanon's central bank to increase their equity.

Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, is currently in talks to buy the Egyptian unit of Lebanon's Blom Bank.

By Ehab Farouk and Hadeel Al Sayegh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:56aAbu Dhabi's Etihad extends wage cuts until end of year
RE
08:53aUK WARNS EU ON BREXIT : We won't blink first
RE
08:36aCzech president tries to tamp down China anger after speaker's Taiwan trip
RE
07:49aFirst Abu Dhabi Bank to restart talks on Bank Audi's Egypt unit -sources
RE
07:40aFrance's Le Drian says it is urgent to reach deal on Brexit
RE
07:14aFire on supertanker off Sri Lanka extinguished - navy spokesman
RE
07:00aFeature-Amid theft and accusations of sabotage, Haiti struggles to turn on the lights
RE
06:56aFire on new diamond supertanker abandoned off sri lanka's east coast has been extinguished -sri lanka navy spokesman
RE
06:25aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Victorian roadmap a plan to prolong economic pain
PU
06:05aAFESD ARAB FUND FOR ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL DEVELOPM : The Arab Fund dedicated a major portion of its Loans and Grants, during 2020, to help the Arab Countries mitigate the effects of the COVID – 19 (Corona) Pandemic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : bans foreign sales of seeds in U.S. amid mystery packages
3TRANSLATE BIO, INC. : Sanofi France chief sees coronavirus vaccine priced below 10 euros
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : labour chief rules out four-day week to save jobs
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Jan 2021 -..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group