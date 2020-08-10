Log in
First Advantage Named Best Tenant Screening Service of 2020 by Investopedia

08/10/2020 | 07:01am EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage, the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, has been recognized by Investopedia as the “Best Overall” Tenant Screening Service of 2020.

First Advantage Resident Screening earned the number one spot, following Investopedia’s in-depth review of 18 tenant screening services based on price, breadth of services, speed and compliance with the FCRA. Conducting an unbiased assessment, the Investopedia editorial team selected First Advantage for its scope of services, robust resource library, including white papers and datasheets and a human review process designed to minimize the risk of false positives. The detailed report also noted several pros about the solution, detailing how First Advantage works to deliver screening results.

First Advantage Resident Screening leverages proprietary databases, high quality and regularly updated public sources and expert customer service to mitigate risk and remain compliant with all regulatory obligations. The background screening services include an easy apply portal, real-time analytics, identity verification, online forms management and more. As a result, property managers, owners and leasing agents are able to move quality applicants through the process quickly and confidently. 

Joelle Smith, Chief Experience Officer for First Advantage, shared, “We’re thrilled to see First Advantage Resident Screening recognized as “Best Overall” by Investopedia. Resident Screening helps property managers manage risk and helps applicants navigate the rental process quickly and efficiently. First Advantage achieves this through our artificial intelligence-driven fraud solutions, advanced screening techniques and predictive analytics supported by our best-in-class teams of screening and compliance experts.” 

About First Advantage
First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Elisabeth Warrick                                                                    
First Advantage
732-706-0123, ext. 711
elisabeth.warrick@fadv.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
