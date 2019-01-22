Log in
First Advantage Reveals How to Maximize Your Screening Insights in Upcoming Webinar

01/22/2019 | 11:01am EST

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: First Advantage, a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions
   
WHAT: Will host the complimentary webinar “Incite Insights: What Your Background Check Data Could and Should Tell You.”
   
WHEN: Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 noon CT; 11:00 a.m. MT; 10:00 a.m. PT) 
   
WHERE: Register here for this online event.

DETAILS:

What could your data tell you? When it comes to screening, nothing lasts forever, including your strategy. But before trying to refresh manually, consider how benchmarking aggregate background check data against industry trends could support current and ongoing screening needs.

To learn more, join Dan Koellhofer, Chief Innovation Officer at First Advantage, and Paul Raney, an Insight Advantage power user, as they explore real-life results and share actionable ways to maximize the value of the data you’re collecting (without any number-crunching).

This webinar is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM, and 1 general hour toward the HR Certification Institute aPHR, PHRca SPHR, GPHR, PHRi and SPHRi recertification.

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: 
First Advantage
Elisabeth Warrick, 678-710-7298
elisabeth.warrick@fadv.com

FA_Logo_1col-blk.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
