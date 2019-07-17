First Advantage to Explore Impact of Cannabis Legislation on the Workplace in Upcoming Webinar

ATLANTA, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

First Advantage , a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions

WHAT:

Will present the educational webinar “ Weed Out the Truth on Cannabis: Impact Review of the Latest U.S. Legislation .”

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EDT (12:00 p.m. CDT / 11:00 a.m. MDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/weedwebinar .

DETAILS:

Medical, recreational and most recently, pre-employment specific cannabis (marijuana) state laws continue to expand across the U.S. At present, 33 states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation legalizing marijuana in some form or another. However, employers still need to balance state and local laws against federal law and regulations for drug-free workplace programs.

During this webinar, Jo Kenney, Chief Global Compliance Officer at First Advantage, will weed out the truth about marijuana as it relates to the latest legislation and case law impacting employers. Session attendees will learn about new laws and regulations on the horizon and hear how forward-thinking companies navigate the cannabis challenges in the workplace. In addition, Kenney will share her thoughts on how to respond to recent and ongoing developments.

For registration information and additional details, visit https://tinyurl.com/weedwebinar .

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille for First Advantage jeanne@devonpr.com 732-706-0123