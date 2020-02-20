First Advantage to Explore Screening Tools and Considerations in Upcoming Webinar

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions

WHAT:

Will host a one-hour, complimentary webinar, “Get a Quick Education: Marketplace Risk Screening Tools and Considerations.”

WHEN:

Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. MT/10:00 a.m. PT).

WHERE:

DETAILS:

How organizations do business continues to evolve, and with it, so do the solutions available for screening and hiring workers. But not all tools are created equal, and some may pose risks to those venturing into new ways of buying, selling and employing in the sharing economy.

During “Get a Quick Education: Marketplace Risk Screening Tools and Considerations,” Jeremy Gottschalk of Marketplace Risk and Pamela Q. Devata, Esq. of Seyfarth Shaw LLP will discuss the state of screening solutions. The panelists will consider the risks associated with “stranger” connections like rideshares and explore tools available for digital identity, screening and monitoring, even when not physically present. Attendees will also learn about what’s coming over the horizon in terms of public data leveraging IP addresses, biometrics and more.

