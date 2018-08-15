Log in
First American Financial Corporation : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to 42 Cents Per Share

08/15/2018 | 02:17am CEST

—New Dividend Represents an 11 Percent Increase—

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 42 cents per common share, an 11 percent increase over the prior level of 38 cents per common share.

“This increase in the cash dividend reflects our positive, long-term outlook for our business and our steadfast commitment to deliver returns to our shareholders,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation.

The cash dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 10, 2018.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.8 billion in 2017, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2018, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the third consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2018
