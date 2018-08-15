First American Financial Corporation : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to 42 Cents Per Share

First
American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a
leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk
solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that its board
of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 42 cents per
common share, an 11 percent increase over the prior level of 38 cents
per common share.
“This increase in the cash dividend reflects our positive, long-term
outlook for our business and our steadfast commitment to deliver returns
to our shareholders,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, chief executive officer at
First American Financial Corporation.
The cash dividend is payable on Sept. 17, 2018 to shareholders of record
as of Sept. 10, 2018.
About First American
First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading
provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for
real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First
American also provides title plant management services; title and other
real property records and images; valuation products and services; home
warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and
wealth management services; and other related products and services.
With total revenue of $5.8 billion in 2017, the company offers its
products and services directly and through its agents throughout the
United States and abroad. In 2018, First American was named to the Fortune 100
Best Companies to Work For® list for the third consecutive
year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005768/en/