First American Financial to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City, Sept. 13, 2018

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that company representatives will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. EDT at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

First American’s slide presentation will be available at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at http://www.firstam.com/investor. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed at http://www.firstam.com/investor or here, with a replay available for 180 days following the live event.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.8 billion in 2017, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2018, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the third consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

