First American Financial to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City, Sept. 13, 2018

American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading
provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for
real estate transactions, today announced that company representatives
will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on
Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. EDT at the New York Hilton Midtown
in New York City.
First American’s slide presentation will be available at 8:00 a.m. EDT
on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at http://www.firstam.com/investor.
A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed at http://www.firstam.com/investor
or here,
with a replay available for 180 days following the live event.
About First American
real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First
American also provides title plant management services; title and other
real property records and images; valuation products and services; home
warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and
wealth management services; and other related products and services.
With total revenue of $5.8 billion in 2017, the company offers its
products and services directly and through its agents throughout the
United States and abroad. In 2018, First American was named to the Fortune 100
Best Companies to Work For® list for the third consecutive
year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.
