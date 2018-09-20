First American Mortgage Solutions : Launches equiRisk for Home Equity Originations

First
American Mortgage Solutions, LLC, a
part of the First American family of companies, today announced the
launch of equiRisk for home equity originations. This unique and
user-friendly data information report optimizes First American’s robust
and proprietary data assets to help lenders reduce risk, stay compliant,
and accelerate closing to improve the borrower experience.
equiRisk combines ownership, real estate tax, open voluntary and
involuntary lien data and vesting deed documents. Unlike traditional
property reports, equiRisk also pulls from multiple proprietary
and third-party data sources to create a comprehensive borrower profile
and risk assessment within a single, consolidated structure to create
process efficiencies and reduce origination costs. This innovative
offering is part of the company’s equiSolutions suite of products
covering the home equity mortgage lifecycle, from prospecting and
origination to post-closing and portfolio management.
“By levering the most complete and accurate information, underpinned by
First American’s unmatched data, equiRisk enables lenders to
maximize business opportunities and minimize risk like no property
report can,” said Kevin Wall, president of First American Mortgage
Solutions.
equiRisk offers an at-a-glance analysis summary that calls out
potential higher risk data and provides hyperlinks directly to the
report section for deeper review. The report presents information
associated with a borrower, including property type, listing status,
homeowner association data, other owned properties, identity/SSN
discrepancies, and Watchlist and FEMA checks, alleviating the need for
additional research or inquiries to the borrower and helping lenders
reach quicker decisions.
For more information, call 1-800-525-3633 or visit Table #29 at MBA’s
2018 Risk Management, QA & Fraud Prevention Forum (RMQA) on September
23-25 in Los Angeles.
About First American Mortgage Solutions
First American Mortgage Solutions, a part of the First American
family of companies, provides comprehensive solutions for residential
lenders and servicers covering the entire loan spectrum. First American
Mortgage Solutions, together with First American’s broader capabilities,
serves as a single source for title and settlement, data and analytics,
fraud and verification, regulatory compliance, valuation and collateral
risk, quality control, fulfillment services, and default services. More
information about First American Mortgage Solutions can be found at https://www.firstam.com/mortgagesolutions.
About First American
First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading
provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for
real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First
American also provides title plant management services; title and other
real property records and images; valuation products and services; home
warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and
wealth management services; and other related products and services.
With total revenue of $5.8 billion in 2017, the company offers its
products and services directly and through its agents throughout the
United States and abroad. In 2018, First American was named to the Fortune 100
Best Companies to Work For® list for the third consecutive
year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.
