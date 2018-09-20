First American Mortgage Solutions : Launches equiRisk for Home Equity Originations

—Innovative data report helps lenders reduce risk, stay compliant, and accelerate closing to improve the borrower experience—

First American Mortgage Solutions, LLC, a part of the First American family of companies, today announced the launch of equiRisk for home equity originations. This unique and user-friendly data information report optimizes First American’s robust and proprietary data assets to help lenders reduce risk, stay compliant, and accelerate closing to improve the borrower experience.

equiRisk combines ownership, real estate tax, open voluntary and involuntary lien data and vesting deed documents. Unlike traditional property reports, equiRisk also pulls from multiple proprietary and third-party data sources to create a comprehensive borrower profile and risk assessment within a single, consolidated structure to create process efficiencies and reduce origination costs. This innovative offering is part of the company’s equiSolutions suite of products covering the home equity mortgage lifecycle, from prospecting and origination to post-closing and portfolio management.

“By levering the most complete and accurate information, underpinned by First American’s unmatched data, equiRisk enables lenders to maximize business opportunities and minimize risk like no property report can,” said Kevin Wall, president of First American Mortgage Solutions.

equiRisk offers an at-a-glance analysis summary that calls out potential higher risk data and provides hyperlinks directly to the report section for deeper review. The report presents information associated with a borrower, including property type, listing status, homeowner association data, other owned properties, identity/SSN discrepancies, and Watchlist and FEMA checks, alleviating the need for additional research or inquiries to the borrower and helping lenders reach quicker decisions.

About First American Mortgage Solutions

First American Mortgage Solutions, a part of the First American family of companies, provides comprehensive solutions for residential lenders and servicers covering the entire loan spectrum. First American Mortgage Solutions, together with First American’s broader capabilities, serves as a single source for title and settlement, data and analytics, fraud and verification, regulatory compliance, valuation and collateral risk, quality control, fulfillment services, and default services. More information about First American Mortgage Solutions can be found at https://www.firstam.com/mortgagesolutions.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.8 billion in 2017, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2018, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the third consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

