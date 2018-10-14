Log in
First American Mortgage Solutions Showcases End-to-End Digital Mortgage at MBA Annual

10/14/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

—Company’s live demonstration takes lenders on a tour of innovative solutions now available across the mortgage continuum, from online application to eClosing—

First American Mortgage Solutions, LLC, a part of the First American family of companies, announced today it will host a unique Digital Mortgage Experience during the MBA Annual conference on Oct. 14-17 in Washington, D.C.

The live demonstration, presented by Mortgage Solutions’ President Kevin Wall, and Vice President Brett Waterman, who also hosts the HGTV and DIY series Restored, offers insight into a full range of innovative digital solutions designed to lower costs, increase production speed, reduce errors, combat fraud and strengthen compliance, while improving the borrower experience.

“Lenders want to build consumer-enabled digital platforms to streamline loan production and improve the borrower experience, and we want to help them visualize what’s possible and how to achieve it through our Digital Gateway,” said Wall.

The Digital Mortgage Experience highlights the company’s latest investments in the modernization of data and analytics, products and services, as well as the underlying technologies that will empower a more consumer-centric, cost-effective and efficient digital mortgage process. The demonstration begins by explaining how the application and underwriting process can be transformed from an exercise of borrower data collection to one of borrower data validation. The demo then transitions to First American Mortgage Solutions’ innovative approach to addressing collateral from a title, valuations and transactional perspective. It concludes with a mock eClosing, highlighting the operational efficiencies gained, as well as the increased flexibility offered to consumers.

“The consumer experience no longer has to be a byproduct of the mortgage process; the borrower is now the enabled party,” added Wall. “Deconstructing and re-engineering processes to make them better is not an aspiration for us—it’s happening now. We are committed to make an end-to-end digital mortgage a reality today.”

To see the Digital Mortgage Experience, stop by the First American Mortgage Solutions hospitality suite at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Level 1 Room 151A. Showtimes are 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET on Monday, October 15; and 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 16—or schedule a private showing. For more information, visit https://firstam.us/digitalmortgage.

About First American Mortgage Solutions

First American Mortgage Solutions, a part of the First American family of companies, provides comprehensive solutions for residential lenders and servicers covering the entire loan spectrum. First American Mortgage Solutions, together with First American’s broader capabilities, serves as a single source for title and settlement, data and analytics, fraud and verification, regulatory compliance, valuation and collateral risk, quality control, fulfillment services, and default services. More information about First American Mortgage Solutions can be found at https://www.firstam.com/mortgagesolutions.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; and banking, trust and wealth management services. With total revenue of $5.8 billion in 2017, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2018, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the third consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2018
