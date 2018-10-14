First American Mortgage Solutions Showcases End-to-End Digital Mortgage at MBA Annual

First
American Mortgage Solutions, LLC, a
part of the First American family of companies, announced today it will
host a unique Digital Mortgage Experience during the MBA Annual
conference on Oct. 14-17 in Washington, D.C.
The live demonstration, presented by Mortgage Solutions’ President Kevin
Wall, and Vice President Brett Waterman, who also hosts the HGTV and DIY
series Restored, offers insight into a full range of innovative
digital solutions designed to lower costs, increase production speed,
reduce errors, combat fraud and strengthen compliance, while improving
the borrower experience.
“Lenders want to build consumer-enabled digital platforms to streamline
loan production and improve the borrower experience, and we want to help
them visualize what’s possible and how to achieve it through our Digital
Gateway,” said Wall.
The Digital Mortgage Experience highlights the company’s latest
investments in the modernization of data and analytics, products and
services, as well as the underlying technologies that will empower a
more consumer-centric, cost-effective and efficient digital mortgage
process. The demonstration begins by explaining how the application and
underwriting process can be transformed from an exercise of borrower
data collection to one of borrower data validation. The demo then
transitions to First American Mortgage Solutions’ innovative approach to
addressing collateral from a title, valuations and transactional
perspective. It concludes with a mock eClosing, highlighting the
operational efficiencies gained, as well as the increased flexibility
offered to consumers.
“The consumer experience no longer has to be a byproduct of the mortgage
process; the borrower is now the enabled party,” added Wall.
“Deconstructing and re-engineering processes to make them better is not
an aspiration for us—it’s happening now. We are committed to make an
end-to-end digital mortgage a reality today.”
To see the Digital Mortgage Experience, stop by the First American
Mortgage Solutions hospitality suite at the Walter E. Washington
Convention Center, Level 1 Room 151A. Showtimes are 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4
p.m. ET on Monday, October 15; and 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday,
October 16—or schedule a private showing. For more information, visit https://firstam.us/digitalmortgage.
About First American Mortgage Solutions
First American Mortgage Solutions, a part of the First American
family of companies, provides comprehensive solutions for residential
lenders and servicers covering the entire loan spectrum. First American
Mortgage Solutions, together with First American’s broader capabilities,
serves as a single source for title and settlement, data and analytics,
fraud and verification, regulatory compliance, valuation and collateral
risk, quality control, fulfillment services, and default services. More
information about First American Mortgage Solutions can be found at https://www.firstam.com/mortgagesolutions.
About First American
First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading
provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for
real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First
American also provides title plant management services; title and other
real property records and images; valuation products and services; home
warranty products; property and casualty insurance; and banking, trust
and wealth management services. With total revenue of $5.8 billion in
2017, the company offers its products and services directly and through
its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2018, First
American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®
list for the third consecutive year. More information about the company
can be found at www.firstam.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181014005013/en/