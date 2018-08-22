First Associates Earns Morningstar’s Highest Ranking for the Second Consecutive Year

First Associates announced the release of the 2018 Morningstar Credit
Ratings ranking report certifying their overall excellence in loan
servicing. For the second year in a row, Morningstar awarded First
Associates a MOR ABS1 ranking of “stable,” which is the highest
certification possible, and deeply assesses risk management, call center
performance, quality assurance, technology, security protocols, project
management and disaster recovery protocols.
“We are extremely pleased to receive the top Morningstar ranking again
in 2018,” said David Johnson, CEO. “First Associates is the only company
in our class to receive this accolade and we are honored by
Morningstar’s continued recognition of our efforts to provide the
highest-quality service for our clients.”
Morningstar affirmed the ranking based on a variety of factors,
including the following:
-
First Associates continues to expand its product offerings to meet the
needs of its growing client base. It has added credit card servicing
to its portfolio, and has created a call center support service to
help clients service loans and leases on client-managed servicing
platforms. The call center services also include support for customer
service, delinquency management, lead generation and technical support.
-
The company’s enterprise risk management strategy includes consumer
finance compliance protocols, internal audit, self-risk assessment
protocols, quality assurance, call monitoring scoring and feedback, a
robust vendor-management oversight program, and platform-wide
artificial intelligence that analyzes all inbound and outbound voice
communication.
-
Call center metrics, portfolio volume growth, strong client diversity
and minimal client turnover demonstrate that First Associates has an
effective servicing platform.
To read Morningstar’s full assessment, visit: First
Associates Assigned Asset Backed Servicer Ranking
About First Associates Loan Servicing, LLC
First Associates offers in-depth industry expertise, cutting-edge
technology and provides flexible, scalable and innovative solutions to
meet the demands of any company. The company is the fastest growing
servicer of loan and lease portfolios in the United States and is
actively expanding across the globe. Their best-in-class solutions –
Primary Loan Servicing, Capital Markets Support, Call Center Support –
deliver accelerated performance, enhanced capability & economic
advantage.
First Associates celebrated their 30-Year Anniversary in 2016 and were
selected by their peers as the LendIt 2017 Top Service Provider. http://www.1stassociates.com
