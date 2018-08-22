Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Associates Earns Morningstar’s Highest Ranking for the Second Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

First Associates announced the release of the 2018 Morningstar Credit Ratings ranking report certifying their overall excellence in loan servicing. For the second year in a row, Morningstar awarded First Associates a MOR ABS1 ranking of “stable,” which is the highest certification possible, and deeply assesses risk management, call center performance, quality assurance, technology, security protocols, project management and disaster recovery protocols.

“We are extremely pleased to receive the top Morningstar ranking again in 2018,” said David Johnson, CEO. “First Associates is the only company in our class to receive this accolade and we are honored by Morningstar’s continued recognition of our efforts to provide the highest-quality service for our clients.”

Morningstar affirmed the ranking based on a variety of factors, including the following:

  • First Associates continues to expand its product offerings to meet the needs of its growing client base. It has added credit card servicing to its portfolio, and has created a call center support service to help clients service loans and leases on client-managed servicing platforms. The call center services also include support for customer service, delinquency management, lead generation and technical support.
  • The company’s enterprise risk management strategy includes consumer finance compliance protocols, internal audit, self-risk assessment protocols, quality assurance, call monitoring scoring and feedback, a robust vendor-management oversight program, and platform-wide artificial intelligence that analyzes all inbound and outbound voice communication.
  • Call center metrics, portfolio volume growth, strong client diversity and minimal client turnover demonstrate that First Associates has an effective servicing platform.

To read Morningstar’s full assessment, visit: First Associates Assigned Asset Backed Servicer Ranking

About First Associates Loan Servicing, LLC

First Associates offers in-depth industry expertise, cutting-edge technology and provides flexible, scalable and innovative solutions to meet the demands of any company. The company is the fastest growing servicer of loan and lease portfolios in the United States and is actively expanding across the globe. Their best-in-class solutions – Primary Loan Servicing, Capital Markets Support, Call Center Support – deliver accelerated performance, enhanced capability & economic advantage.

First Associates celebrated their 30-Year Anniversary in 2016 and were selected by their peers as the LendIt 2017 Top Service Provider. http://www.1stassociates.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:23pNATIONAL BANK : Nation Eyes to Earn Over 200 Million USD from Textile, Garment
AQ
07:23pBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : INTERIM RESULTS - Blue Label falls to low on Cell C results
AQ
07:22pALANTRA PARTNERS : advises United Digital Group on the sale of its media and performance marketing business to Omnicom Media Group
PU
07:22pAON : says individualised glidepaths are the future for DC
PU
07:22pANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : cautions public against fake recruitment
AQ
07:21pPUBLIC POWER : Power blackout hits Athens
AQ
07:21pSHARPS COMPLIANCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
07:21pBACK TO SCHOOL WITH SOLAR : Three California school districts select ForeFront Power as solar provider to install 3.7 megawatts across 13 sites
GL
07:20pNATURE SUNSHINE PROD : New Nature's Sunshine headquarters takes residence in Lehi
AQ
07:20pR. STAHL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.