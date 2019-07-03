Log in
First Bank : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/03/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

HAMILTON, N.J., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating performance during its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Event: Earnings Conference Call - Second Quarter 2019
When: Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 844-825-9784
855-669-9657 (toll-free Canada)
412-317-5164 (Outside U.S. & Canada)

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO, Stephen F. Carman, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and CLO will provide an overview of second quarter 2019 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company's second quarter results will be released after the market closes on July 24, 2019, and will also be available in the 'Investor Relations' section of the Company's website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company's website.

About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 16 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Denville, Delanco, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $1.8 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol 'FRBA'.

Contact
Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO
(609) 643-0168, partrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com

Source: First Bank

Disclaimer

First Bank published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 18:37:03 UTC
