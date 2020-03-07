First Cambodian tests positive for coronavirus

The 38-year-old man was one of four people tested because he had direct contact with a Japanese visitor who later tested positive for the virus, Health Ministry spokesman Or Vandin told a news conference.

The Japanese man had left Cambodia from Siem Reap, close to the ancient Angkor Wat temple, one of the region's top tourist attractions.

Cambodia had earlier reported a virus infection in a Chinese man. He recovered and went home.

(Reporting by Phnom Penh newsroom; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Alison Williams)