First Capital : FORM 8-K

07/24/2019 | 09:10am EDT
Form 8-K - Current report:
SEC Accession No. 0001171843-19-004747
Filing Date
2019-07-24
Accepted
2019-07-24 09:00:12
Documents
2
Period of Report
2019-07-24
Items
Item 2.02: Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 9.01: Financial Statements and Exhibits

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM 8-K f8k_072419.htm 8-K 9689
2 PRESS RELEASE exh_991.htm EX-99.1 73795
Complete submission text file 0001171843-19-004747.txt 84579
Mailing Address 220 FEDERAL DRIVE N WCORYDON IN 47112
Business Address 220 FEDERAL DRIVE N WCORYDON IN 47112 8127382198
FIRST CAPITAL INC (Filer) CIK: 0001070296 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 352056949 | State of Incorp.: IN | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 8-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 000-25023 | Film No.: 19969326
SIC: 6035 Savings Institution, Federally Chartered
Assistant Director 7

Disclaimer

First Capital Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 13:09:07 UTC
