First Capital S p A : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie - Allegato 3F

10/01/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI DELL'EMITTENTE

(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)

MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S SECURITIES

(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)

SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1 DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION

1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER

Denominazione/ Name

First Capital S.p.A.

Sigla Sociale/Abbrevia ted Form

Codice Fiscale/Tax Code

06061920960

Forma Giuridica/Legal Status

SPA

Data Costituzione/Dat e of Incorporation

07/02/2008

Via-frazione/Road-street and district

VIALE LUIGI MAJNO 17A

Cap/Post Code

20122

Comune Sede Legale/Municipal ity of registered offices

Milano

Provincia Sede Legale/Province of registered offices

MI

Stato/Country

ITALIA

2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE

DECLARATION

Descrizione Titolo/Security Description

First Capital S.p.A.

Codice ISIN Titolo/Security ISIN Code

IT0005252736

Periodo di Riferimento (mm/aaaa)/Reference Period (mm/yyyy)

09/2018

Data Invio (gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending Date(dd/mm/yyyy)

01/10/2018

ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES

SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2

OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)

1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY

(AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS

Denominazione/ Name

First Capital S.p.A.

Sigla Sociale/Abbrevia ted Form

Codice Fiscale/Tax Code

06061920960

Forma Giuridica/Legal Status

SPA

Data Costituzione (gg/mm/aaaa)/Da te of Incorporation (dd/mm/yyyy)

07/02/2008

Via-frazione/Road-street and district

VIALE LUIGI MAJNO 17A

Cap/Post Code

20122

Comune Sede Legale/Municipal ity of Registered Offices

Milano

Provincia Sede Legale/Province of Registered Offices

MI

Stato/Country

ITALIA

Tipo Incarico/Tipe of Engagement (2)

Nessun Incarico

2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE

TRANSACTIONS (3)

Descrizio ne Titolo/Sec urity Descripti on

First Capital S.p.A.

Codice ISIN Titolo/Sec urity ISIN Code

IT0005252736

Tipo Titolo/ Type of Security (4)

AZIONE

Quotato su Mercati Italiani/Li sted on Italian Markets (5)

SI

Tipo Facoltà/O ption Type (6)

Scadenza /Expire Date (7)

Prezzo Di Esercizio/ Strike Price (8)

0.00

3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS

3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN

Data Operazio ne/Transa ction Date

Tipo Mercato/ Market Type (9)

Nome Mercato/ Market Name (10)

Operazio ne di Copertura /Hedging Transacti on (11)

A/V / P/S (12)

Quantità/ Quantity

Valuta/Cu rrency (13)

Prezzo Medio Ponderat o/Averag e Weighted Price (14)

Numero Operazio ni/Numbe r of Transacti ons

Note/Note s

11/09/2018

SO

AIM ITALIA

NO

A

260

EUR

10,300

1

14/09/2018

SO

AIM ITALIA

NO

A

260

EUR

10,300

1

17/09/2018

SO

AIM ITALIA

NO

A

520

EUR

10,150

2

28/09/2018

SO

AIM ITALIA

NO

A

520

EUR

10,200

2

3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)

Tipo Mercato/Market Type(9)

A/V / P/S (12)

Quantità/Quantity

Numero Operazioni/Number of Transactions

SO

A

1560

6

1. Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /

Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)

2. TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT

  • - SP = Specialist

  • - AL = Altro / Other

  • - NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement

3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /

Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security 4. TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY:

  • - Azione / Share

  • - Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond

  • - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option

  • - Warrant

  • - Option

  • - Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit

  • - Future

  • - Premio / Premium Contract

  • - Altro / Other

5. QUOTATO / LISTED

- Si/No / Yes/No

6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts

TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)

- se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap

- se opzione / for options: call, put

  • 7. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts

  • 8. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts

  • 9. TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE

  • - MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market

  • - ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market

  • - SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange

  • - FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter

  • - BL = Blocchi / Blocks

10. Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.

11. OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3)

- Si/No / Yes/No

12. ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE

- A = Acquisto / Purchase

- V = Vendita / Sale

13. La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office

14. Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in

15. Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /

Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.

Disclaimer

First Capital S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:16:02 UTC
