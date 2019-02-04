Log in
First Choice Joins the ATI Physical Therapy Family

02/04/2019 | 11:11am EST

Bolingbrook, Ill., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Physical Therapy announced today the acquisition of First Choice Physical Therapy, a leader in outpatient orthopedic rehabilitation in Quincy, Ill. First Choice joins the nation’s largest physical therapy company under one brand and joins more than 180 ATI clinics serving the Illinois market. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the new partnership, the clinic staff remains committed to delivering the same exceptional patient experience that First Choice established as its trademark in the Quincy market. Rehabilitation services include physical therapy, workers’ compensation services and complimentary injury screenings.

“When we decided to partner with another organization, we chose ATI because their approach to patient care and commitment to growth and opportunity matched ours perfectly,” said Dennis Venvertloh. “As we come together with ATI, we look forward to strengthening our footprint in the marketplace as well as expanding and enhancing our services, offering Quincy and surrounding communities access to the best physical therapy in the industry.” 

“We are pleased to welcome First Choice to the ATI family,” said Brent Mack, chief operations officer for ATI. “Illinois is our home and First Choice reaffirms our commitment to partnering with exceptional physical therapy providers in our own backyard. ATI is looking forward to continuing to serve the Quincy area and becoming an integral part of the community.”

With exceptional, patient-centered care, trusted expertise and remarkable outcomes, the goal of ATI Physical Therapy is to exceed customer expectations—every day, in every clinic. Throughout Illinois, no prescriptions are required for complimentary screenings at all ATI locations, and first appointments are scheduled within 24 to 48 hours, with early morning and evening hours available to accommodate patient schedules. 

In addition, with the Direct Access law passed in 2018, no prescription is required for many physical therapy services offered. ATI accepts virtually all major insurance carriers, verifies patient benefits prior to the start of treatment and offers individualized payment plans.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 800 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $4 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments.  For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

Clifton O'Neal
ATI Physical Therapy
630-296-2222
clifton.oneal@atipt.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
