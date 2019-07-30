First Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Patients of UCLA OB-GYN Charged With Sexual Harassment and Assault

Lawsuit Alleges UCLA Exposed Numerous Women to Sexual Abuse for Years by Failing to Act After Reports of Sexual Assault

Girard Sharp LLP and Gibbs Law Group LLP have filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of women who were examined at UCLA facilities after January 1, 2014 by Dr. James Heaps, an OB-GYN who was arrested in June 2019 for sexual battery and sexual exploitation by a physician. The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that UCLA breached its duties to patients by continuing to employ Dr. Heaps despite receiving complaints about his misconduct and being notified of a Medical Board of California investigation in 2014. Our attorneys are reviewing potential claims on behalf of additional patients who were examined by Dr. Heaps.

The victims assert that UCLA broke the law in failing to suspend, terminate or otherwise protect patients from Dr. Heaps after learning of his alleged sexual misconduct. Specifically, Plaintiffs alleged that UCLA received complaints about Heaps in 2014, 2015 and 2017, but did not inform his patients that their doctor had been repeatedly accused of inappropriate sexual conduct and continued to allow him to see patients during their investigation.

“It is clear in looking at how the university handled these events that UCLA was more concerned with its own public image than the safety and wellbeing of Dr. Heaps’s patients,” said Elizabeth Kramer of Girard Sharp.

“To conceal multiple, serious sexual assault allegations from students, patients, and the campus community, UCLA put patients directly in harm’s way, and it must be held accountable for the damage it needlessly caused,” said Amy Zeman of Gibbs Law Group.

Women who were examined by UCLA doctor James Heaps and would like to learn more about their legal rights in the UCLA Dr. Heaps Sexual Assault Lawsuit may contact our team for a confidential, no obligation consultation at (213) 423-7727. Our attorneys pride themselves on being there for our clients at every stage of the litigation, from intake through verdict or settlement.

