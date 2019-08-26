Log in
First Command Is a Proud Partner in the Coast Guard Academy's Welcome Back Picnic

08/26/2019 | 11:57am EDT

First Command Financial Services, Inc. is proud to serve as presenting sponsor of the Welcome Back Picnic for the cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

All cadets and staff are invited to attend the Aug. 29 event, which will feature a pep rally celebrating the start of the 2019 athletic season. Also, First Command will sponsor the Homecoming football game on Oct. 5, when the Coast Guard Bears play Catholic University.

“First Command is honored to partner with the Coast Guard Academy Athletic Activity Fund as part of our long-term sponsorship agreement benefitting the cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy,” said Scott Spiker, chairman/CEO of First Command. “We are proud to support programs that matter to the men and women of our Nation’s military at all stages of their careers.”

Interim Director of Athletics Dan Rose said, “Once again, we are extremely grateful to First Command for their ongoing support of athletics here at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Thanks to their considerable assistance, we are able to provide co-curricular experiences for our cadets that help shape and develop leaders of character for the World's Best Coast Guard.”

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Financial Planning and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

First Command Financial Services, Inc., is the parent of First Command Financial Planning, Inc. (Member SIPC, FINRA), First Command Advisory Services, First Command Insurance Services, Inc. and First Command Bank. Financial planning services and investment products, including securities, are offered by First Command Financial Planning, Inc., a broker-dealer. Financial planning and investment advisory services are offered by First Command Advisory Services, an investment adviser. Insurance products and services are offered by First Command Insurance Services, Inc., in all states except Montana, where as required by law, insurance products and services are offered by First Command Financial Services, Inc. (a separate Montana domestic corporation). Banking products and services are offered by First Command Bank. In certain states, as required by law, First Command Insurance Services, Inc. does business as a separate domestic corporation. Securities products are not FDIC insured, have no bank guarantee and may lose value. A financial plan, by itself, cannot assure that retirement or other financial goals will be met. First Command Financial Services, Inc. and its related entities are not affiliated with, authorized to sell or represent on behalf of or otherwise endorsed by any federal employee benefits programs referenced, by the U.S. government, or the U.S. armed forces.


© Business Wire 2019
