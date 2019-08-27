First Command Is a Proud Sponsor of Air Force Athletics

First Command Financial Services, Inc., is proud to partner with the U.S. Air Force Academy again this year in support of Air Force Athletics.

First Command will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Parent’s Weekend home football game on Aug. 31, when the Air Force Falcons take on the Colgate Raiders in their season home opener. The partnership is part of a long-term agreement for the benefit of the cadet-athletes at the Air Force Academy.

“First Command is honored to serve as a sponsor of the Air Force Academy’s athletic program,” said Scott Spiker, chairman and chief executive officer of First Command. “We are proud to partner with the Academy and the Air Force as part of our ongoing commitment to strengthen programs that benefit the men and women of our Nation’s military throughout their careers.”

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Financial Planning and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

First Command Financial Services, Inc., is the parent of First Command Financial Planning, Inc. (Member SIPC, FINRA), First Command Advisory Services, First Command Insurance Services, Inc. and First Command Bank.

