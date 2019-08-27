Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

First Command Is a Proud Sponsor of Air Force Athletics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

First Command Financial Services, Inc., is proud to partner with the U.S. Air Force Academy again this year in support of Air Force Athletics.

First Command will serve as the presenting sponsor for the Parent’s Weekend home football game on Aug. 31, when the Air Force Falcons take on the Colgate Raiders in their season home opener. The partnership is part of a long-term agreement for the benefit of the cadet-athletes at the Air Force Academy.

“First Command is honored to serve as a sponsor of the Air Force Academy’s athletic program,” said Scott Spiker, chairman and chief executive officer of First Command. “We are proud to partner with the Academy and the Air Force as part of our ongoing commitment to strengthen programs that benefit the men and women of our Nation’s military throughout their careers.”

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Financial Planning and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

First Command Financial Services, Inc., is the parent of First Command Financial Planning, Inc. (Member SIPC, FINRA), First Command Advisory Services, First Command Insurance Services, Inc. and First Command Bank. Financial planning services and investment products, including securities, are offered by First Command Financial Planning, Inc., a broker-dealer. Financial planning and investment advisory services are offered by First Command Advisory Services, an investment adviser. Insurance products and services are offered by First Command Insurance Services, Inc., in all states except Montana, where as required by law, insurance products and services are offered by First Command Financial Services, Inc. (a separate Montana domestic corporation). Banking products and services are offered by First Command Bank. In certain states, as required by law, First Command Insurance Services, Inc. does business as a separate domestic corporation. Securities products are not FDIC insured, have no bank guarantee and may lose value. A financial plan, by itself, cannot assure that retirement or other financial goals will be met. First Command Financial Services, Inc. and its related entities are not affiliated with, authorized to sell or represent on behalf of or otherwise endorsed by any federal employee benefits programs referenced, by the U.S. government, or the U.S. armed forces.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:54pTHE ST. JOE COMPANY : and Key International Announce the Commencement of Construction of a 255-Room Embassy Suites Hotel in the Pier Park Area of Panama City Beach, Florida
BU
06:53pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing CEO eyes major aircraft order under any U.S.-China trade deal
RE
06:52pGreenberg Gross Partner Sarah Kelly-Kilgore Named “Top 40 Under 40” Lawyer in California by Daily Journal
BU
06:45pPERSEUS MINING : Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
AQ
06:45pSANDSPRING RESOURCES : Closes Private Placement
AQ
06:42pFirst Command Is a Proud Sponsor of Air Force Athletics
BU
06:41pKIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor, South Korean union reach tentative wage deal without strike
RE
06:40pKIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor, South Korean union reach tentative wage deal without strike
RE
06:37pMesoblast to Host Analyst Call on 2019 Financial Results for Year and Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
GL
06:36pPurdue Pharma in discussion on $10-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Purdue Pharma in discussion on $10-$12 billion offer to settle opioid lawsuits - sources
2PURDUE PHARMA IN DISCUSSION ON $10 BILLION-$12 BILLION OFFER TO SETTLE OPIOID LAWSUITS: sources
3Ex-Google engineer indicted for stealing self-driving car secrets, pleads not guilty
4FOCUSED CAPITAL II CORP : FORTRESS TECHNOLOGIES INC :. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
5SANDSPRING RESOURCES LTD. : SANDSPRING RESOURCES : Closes Private Placement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group