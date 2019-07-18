First Command Reports Second Quarter 2019 Holdings for AMS Program and Banking Affiliate

First Command Financial Services, Inc. announced today that the Asset Management Solutions (AMS) program and the Investment Management Account program closed out the second quarter of 2019 holding approximately $3.3 billion in marketable securities.

According to its Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, First Command held approximately 37.5 million shares of certain marketable securities (specifically, securities that are traded on public exchanges, including exchange-traded funds and individual stocks, but not mutual funds) as of June 30. The bulk of these investments were managed on behalf of clients of First Command Advisory Services’ AMS program, which held approximately 32 million shares valued at about $3.1 billion.

“First Command’s AMS program is designed to provide clients with strategic asset allocation and broad global diversification in their long-term pursuit of financial security,” said First Command’s Chief Investment Officer John Weitzer. “Our team of professional investment managers serves clients through a single, easy-to-monitor program based on time-tested financial principles. We provide clients with personal attention that aligns with their financial goals.”

In addition, First Command Bank held approximately 5.5 million shares valued at about $198.1 million in its Investment Management Account program on behalf of the clients of its Wealth Management & Trust Services Group.

“We are proud to serve the investment management and custodial needs of our valued clients,” said David White, president of First Command Bank. “These quarterly numbers underscore the trust that our high net worth clients continue to place in us as we strive to provide the highest level of service and advice.”

First Command Financial Services, Inc. offers financial planning services, AMS and other investment advisory services to individuals and entities. Managed accounts and mutual fund assets brokered by First Command Financial Planning totaled approximately $27.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2018.

First Command Bank is a federally chartered savings bank and a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). In addition to wealth management and trust services, the bank offers a variety of personal banking products and services that include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, debt consolidation loans, credit and debit cards and online banking services. Commercial banking products and services offered by First Command Bank include commercial checking accounts, money market savings accounts, commercial loans, business credit and debit cards and online banking services. First Command Bank’s assets totaled approximately $779 million as of Dec. 31, 2018.

About First Command

First Command Financial Services and its subsidiaries, including First Command Financial Planning, First Command Advisory Services and First Command Bank, coach our Nation’s military families in their pursuit of financial security. Since 1958, First Command Financial Advisors have been shaping positive financial behaviors through face-to-face coaching with hundreds of thousands of client families.

First Command Financial Services, Inc., is the parent of First Command Financial Planning, Inc. (Member SIPC, FINRA), First Command Advisory Services, First Command Insurance Services, Inc. and First Command Bank. Financial planning services and investment products, including securities, are offered by First Command Financial Planning, Inc., a broker-dealer. Financial planning and investment advisory services are offered by First Command Advisory Services, an investment adviser. Insurance products and services are offered by First Command Insurance Services, Inc., in all states except Montana, where as required by law, insurance products and services are offered by First Command Financial Services, Inc. (a separate Montana domestic corporation). Banking products and services are offered by First Command Bank. In certain states, as required by law, First Command Insurance Services, Inc. does business as a separate domestic corporation. Securities products are not FDIC insured, have no bank guarantee and may lose value. A financial plan, by itself, cannot assure that retirement or other financial goals will be met. First Command Financial Services, Inc. and its related entities are not affiliated with, authorized to sell or represent on behalf of or otherwise endorsed by any federal employee benefits programs referenced, by the U.S. government, or the U.S. armed forces.

